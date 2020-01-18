CO2 Indicator Labels Market has significant opportunities for growth, given proper marketing strategies followed by brand owners

In keeping with the high standard of packaging, dedicated efforts have been put in the field of packaging, across the world in the last couple of decades. This led to the rise of active, smart, and intelligent packaging technologies. Growing consumer awareness regarding food packaging hygiene initiated a chain reaction, which led to an increase in demand for packaging technologies that could extend the shelf life of the food products.

One of the intelligent packaging technologies in use today is – Co 2 sensing. It is known that one of the strongest indicators of food spoilage is the increase in the level of Co 2 gas. This effect is observed especially in Modified Atmosphere Packaging formats. This fuels demand for products such as Co 2 indicator levels that efficiently monitor the levels of Co 2 in the packaged food, and keep track of the levels throughout the supply chain, until the food reaches the customer. As a result of high efficiency in monitoring the Co 2 content in the package, the global Co 2 indicator labels market is anticipated to witness steady growth during the forecast period. As many countries begin to feel more confident toward investing in advanced packaging technologies, the global Co 2 indicator labels market will enjoy a largely positive outlook, over the next decade.

Global Co 2 Indicator Labels Market: Dynamics

The global packaging industry has undergone significant transformation in the last decade, with companies employing new technologies to ensure the safety of the product. The global Co 2 indicator labels market growth is expected to grow on the backdrop of global intelligent packaging industry growth, which is currently projected to register around 7%-8%. In many regions, such as North America and Western Europe, the need for packaging solutions that extend shelf life of the product has dictated the momentum of packaging innovation. As increase in the level of Co 2 is one of the most efficient ways to determine the extent of food spoilage, the demand for Co 2 indicator labels is expected to go up, during 2017-2027. Ongoing research and development by manufacturers and research institutions has led to many breakthroughs in the industry.

Various intelligent packaging technologies have been developed in recent years, which manufacturers and brand owners have been quick to incorporate into their products. Apart from that, growth in online food retail has paved way for growth in demand for Co 2 indicator labels. Despite their efficiency, the global Co 2 indicator labels market growth may be hampered by the fact that many countries do not find advanced packaging technologies a viable option. Acceptance of a packaging technology by the local market significantly depends on the average consumer’s prejudice. Therefore, it is anticipated that the global Co 2 indicator labels market has significant opportunities for growth, given proper marketing strategies followed by brand owners.

Global Co 2 Indicator Labels Market: Segmentation

The global Co 2 indicator labels market has been segmented as follows –

On the basis of applications, the global Co 2 indicator labels market is segmented as –

Sliced and cooked meat

Cheese

Bread

Airline meals

Catering Pack

Others

Global Co 2 Indicator Labels Market: Geographical Outlook

The global Co 2 indicator labels market is broadly divided into seven regions –

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific excluding Japan

Middle East & Africa

Japan

The North America region is anticipated to lead the global Co 2 indicator labels market, owing to a higher degree of consumer acceptance for advanced packaging technologies. The Western Europe Co 2 indicator labels market is expected to follow closely, in terms of market value and volume. This is attributed to an increase in the number of people preferring case-ready meals. The U.K., for instance, consumes more than 50% of the case-ready meals in entire Europe. Growth in penetration of online food retail has enabled more consumer preference for food ordered online. This could lead to significant opportunities for growth of the global Co 2 indicator labels market, especially in emerging economies such as India and China. Countries in Africa are also anticipated to significantly contribute to the growth of the Co 2 indicator labels market during the forecast period.

