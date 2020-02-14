Co Combustors Market Has Transformed Rapidly In Past Few Couple Of Decades

CO Combustors Market: Introduction

CO combustors are used in process industries to remove harmful components from carbon monoxide by oxidation. These harmful gases cannot be emitted into the atmosphere as they are harmful to the environment as well as human beings. Technically, a CO combustor is a type of incinerator that consists of a refractory line vessel with burners and injectors to combust gases such as carbon oxide.

The key advantage of a CO combustor is that it is a cost-effective and reliable solution for end-user industries such as refinery. CO combustors are constructed with enclosed stainless steel material. The customized and retrofitting CO combustors for large sites are growing in power generation applications. The chemical & petrochemical and refining industries have key applications of CO combustors.

CO Combustors Market: Market Dynamics

The manufactures are enhancing their designs and building CO combustors for the end users based on their applications. CO combustors are better than water-wall combustor units in terms of CO destruction and fuel consumption. These have driven the installation of CO combustors over the water wall combustor units.

The regulations laid by the European Union regarding carbon emission have driven the installation of CO combustors. However, refineries are getting shut down in developed economies, especially in Western Europe. This factor will have a negative impact on the adoption rate of CO combustors. The recent trend is the integration of CO combustors with SCADA and control panels for remote monitoring in the developing economies. The developments related to solar panel package in CO combustors for remote locations will also drive the market in the forecast period.

CO Combustors Market: Segmentation

The global CO combustors market can be segmented into type and application.

On the basis of type of solution, the global CO combustors market is segmented into:

Forced Circulation

Natural Circulation

On the basis of end use, the global CO combustors market is segmented into:

Oil & Gas Industry

Chemical & Petrochemical Industry

Marine Industry

Mining Industry

Power Generation Industry

Metals & Minerals Industry

CO Combustors Market: Regional Outlook

Asian countries are the leading consumers of CO combustors and the market is driven by the growing population and the continuous refinery operations. The developing economies in the Asian region have increased market concentration. Hence, manufacturers of CO combustors are looking for new contracts. The CO combustor market in Latin America is expected to have a steady growth trend over the forecast period in countries such as Brazil, Mexico, Peru, and Argentina. The refineries in Africa will be the key end users for CO combustors in MEA region. The investment in new refineries in Gulf countries will increase the market growth of CO combustors.

North American countries such as the US and Canada will have a moderate growth trend in the global CO combustors market. The coal fed refineries are reducing in number globally, but the production of shale gas in the US and Canada is driving the CO combustors market. The European region is highly regulated in terms of flue and greenhouse gas emission from the industries and it will provide a positive impact for the growth of the CO combustors market. The market entry for new players in the global CO combustors market is less as it involves high investment.

CO Combustors Market: Key Participants

Some of the key market participants in the global CO combustors market are:

de Jong Groep

AEREON

Amec Foster Wheeler

Brayton Energy, LLC

Catalytic Products International

Cimarron Energy.

COMM Engineering

IES Combustors

MRW Technologies, Inc

National Oilwell Varco

Precision Combustion, Inc.

Zeeco, Inc.

The CO combustors market research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the CO combustors market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The CO combustors market research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, material type, temperature range, and end use.

