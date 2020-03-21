CNG Compressors Market Growing Opportunities with Future Vision and Overview 2024 – Ingersoll Rand, MAN Turbo, Kobelco, Wärtsilä and Others

CNG Compressor is mechanical device that increases the pressure of natural gas. Compressors are similar to pumps: both increase the pressure on a fluid and both can transport the fluid through a pipe. As gases are compressible, the compressor also reduces the volume of a gas.

As Chinese overall economic downward trend in the past few years, and international economic situation is complicated, in the next few years there will be many uncertainties and CNG Compressorss industry will be significantly affected by the policy.

Request Sample Copy is Available at https://www.search4research.com/request-sample/123811/

On the basis of technology, natural gas compressors are segmented into two categories – Rotary Type and Reciprocating Type. Among these categories, reciprocating CNG compressorss form the most preferred natural gas compressors category, predominantly due to their high efficiency and strong ability to handle high pressure.

According to this study, over the next five years the CNG Compressors market will register a 4.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 5440 million by 2024, from US$ 4420 million in 2019.

Leading CNG Compressors Market Players

Siemens

Atlas Copco

Exterran

Ingersoll Rand

MAN Turbo

Kobelco

Wärtsilä

Galileo Technologies

Ariel Corporation

Chicago Pneumatic

Propak Systems

Bauer Compressors

Sinopec Oilfield Eouipment Corporation

Xian Shaangu Power

CIMC ENRIC

Inquire about this Report at https://www.search4research.com/inquiry/123811/

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Rotary Type

Reciprocating Type

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Pipeline transportation

Gas storage

Gas station

Others

Global CNG Compressors Market – Regional and Geographical Segment

Americas

APAC

Southeast Asia

Europe

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Research Objectives:

– To study and analyze the global CNG Compressors consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

– To understand the structure of CNG Compressors market by identifying its various subsegments.

– Focuses on the key global CNG Compressors manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

– To analyze the CNG Compressors with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

– To project the consumption of CNG Compressors submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

– To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

– To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Complete Report is Available at https://www.search4research.com/industry-reports/123811/global-cng-compressors-market-growth-status-and-outlook-2019-2024

Reason to Buy

This report provides in depth analysis for changing competitive dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors It provides a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth It provides a ten-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is expected to grow It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of various market segments

Contact Us:

Call: +1-707-633-0404

Email: [email protected]