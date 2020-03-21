CNG Compressors Market Growing Opportunities with Future Vision and Overview 2024 – Ingersoll Rand, MAN Turbo, Kobelco, Wärtsilä and Others

CNG Compressor is mechanical device that increases the pressure of natural gas. Compressors are similar to pumps: both increase the pressure on a fluid and both can transport the fluid through a pipe. As gases are compressible, the compressor also reduces the volume of a gas.
As Chinese overall economic downward trend in the past few years, and international economic situation is complicated, in the next few years there will be many uncertainties and CNG Compressorss industry will be significantly affected by the policy.
On the basis of technology, natural gas compressors are segmented into two categories – Rotary Type and Reciprocating Type. Among these categories, reciprocating CNG compressorss form the most preferred natural gas compressors category, predominantly due to their high efficiency and strong ability to handle high pressure.
According to this study, over the next five years the CNG Compressors market will register a 4.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 5440 million by 2024, from US$ 4420 million in 2019.
Leading CNG Compressors Market Players
Siemens
Atlas Copco
Exterran
Ingersoll Rand
MAN Turbo
Kobelco
Wärtsilä
Galileo Technologies
Ariel Corporation
Chicago Pneumatic
Propak Systems
Bauer Compressors
Sinopec Oilfield Eouipment Corporation
Xian Shaangu Power
CIMC ENRIC
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.
Rotary Type
Reciprocating Type
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Pipeline transportation
Gas storage
Gas station
Others
Global CNG Compressors Market – Regional and Geographical Segment
Americas
APAC
Southeast Asia
Europe
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Research Objectives:
– To study and analyze the global CNG Compressors consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
– To understand the structure of CNG Compressors market by identifying its various subsegments.
– Focuses on the key global CNG Compressors manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
– To analyze the CNG Compressors with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
– To project the consumption of CNG Compressors submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
– To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
– To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
