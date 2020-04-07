CNC Controller Market Share, Business Opportunities With Simplex, Fagor Automation USA, Bosch Rexroth, Xometry, Siemens, FANUC America Corporation, Hurco Companies, Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Mazak North America, Okuma America Corporation, Haas Automation, Inc.

Global CNC controller market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 2.96 billion in 2018 to a projected value of USD 4.41 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.12% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to growth in demand and adoption of industrial automation.

Market Definition: Global CNC Controller Market

CNC (Computer Numerical Control) machines are the devices which employ and convert the design created through CAD (Computer Aided Design) software into numerical data which is used to efficiently create and produce various products and designs with the help of these machines.

CNC controller whereas is the brains behind this machine which is used to enable the production from the data generated in the forms of number by the machine thereby initialization the production stage. This controller enables the correct method of production in a highly effective and efficient way.

Market Drivers:

Need for the reduction of operating costs which subsequently leads to efficiency in production; this factor is expected to drive the market growth

Increase in demand for the enhancement of production rate and efficiency in production; this factor is expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraint:

Requirement of large capital for the installation and implementation of CNC machines; this factor is expected to restrain the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In August 2018, SIEB & MEYER announced the launch of a new control system, “CNC 95.00” for end-users. The system is a revolutionary and highly standardised. The system inclusive of hardware and software services and are integrated and combined with each other resulting in easy setup and integration in production cycle. This launch reinvigorates the leadership of organisation in CNC control systems.

In March 2017, Delta Electronics, Inc. exhibited six new CNC solutions at the “15thChina International Machine Tool Show (CIMT)” held in Beijing, China from April 17-22, 2017. These launches of CNC solutions is evidence to the changes and transformations the market is going through with increasing demand for effective and efficient methods for increasing the production rate.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Bosch Rexroth AG; Haas Automation, Inc; Okuma Corporation; HYUNDAI WIA CORP.; FANUC CORPORATION; INDEX-Werke GmbH & Co. KG Hahn & Tessky; Delta Electronics, Inc.; Samsung Machine Tools U.S.A; Mitsubishi Electric Corporation; Hurco Companies, Inc.,; GSK CNC EQUIPMENT CO.,LTD.; www.huazhongcnc.com; Yug Machine Tools; Fagor Automation; Batliboi; GF Machining Solutions Management SA.; Xometry; DMG MORI CO., LTD.; Hardinge Inc.; HEIDENHAIN; Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd.; Gebr. HELLER Maschinenfabrik GmbH; Siemens and Yamazaki Mazak Corporation are few of the major competitors currently working in the CNC controller market.

Global CNC controller market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of CNC controller market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific and South America.

Segmentation: Global CNC Controller Market

By Product Microcontroller-Based DSP-Based Motion Control Chip-Based Others

By Component Power Supply Unit Software Cabling Circuitry Protection System Motor Drive Others

By Type of CNC Machine New CNC Machine Standard CNC Machines Custom-Built CNC Machines Retrofitted CNC Machine Used CNC Machine

By Software & Services Software CAD CAM Services Installation & Commissioning Retrofitting & Reconditioning Breakdown Calibration

By Hardware CNC Machines CNC Products Input Devices Machine Control Unit or Controller Driving System Feedback Devices

By Machine Type CNC Machining Center CNC Turning Center

By Axis Type 2-Axis CNC Machine 3-Axis CNC Machine 4-Axis CNC Machine 5-Axis CNC Machine Multiaxis CNC Machine

By Application Closed-Loop Control CNC Machine Tool Open-Loop Control CNC Machine Tool Semi-Closed Loop Control Machine Tool

By Industry Aerospace & Defense Automotive Metal Manufacturing Medical Devices Semiconductors & Electronics

By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



