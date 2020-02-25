Cluster Computing Market Size, Competitors Strategy, Regional Analysis and Growth by Forecast to 2022

Cluster Computing Market Scenario:

The requirement for processes that deliver higher and efficient performance are escalating giving rise to cluster computing demand. Market reports associated with the information and communications technology industry have been made available by Market Research Future who publishes reports on other sectors that have been presently published along with a report on this industry.

The market is forecasted to develop at a 5% CAGR while amassing revenues worth USD 44 billion approximately in the duration of the forecast period.

The prevalence of economic dominance is raising the need for computers that can optimize performance. The ability of Cluster Computing Market in solving problems relating to recurring and complex operations is fuelling the development of the market in the forecast period. The new product developments in the market are the key drivers that will enable the transformation of the market in the forecast period.

Major Key Players:

Cray, Inc. (U.S.)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (U.S.)

Intel Corporation (U.S.)

Cisco Systems Inc. (U.S.),

Silicon Graphics International Corp. (U.S.)

Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)

Hewlett Packard, Inc. (U.S)

Google Inc. (U.S.)

Dell (U.S.)

Amazon Web Services, Inc. (U.S.)

Regional Analysis:

North America is dominating the market of Cluster Computing due to the presence of the global players in this region as well as high technological advancement. North America is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period whereas Asia-Pacific has emerged as fastest growing market and expected to be the second biggest market by the end of forecast period.

Currently Europe holds second position in the market but expected to be dominated by Asia-Pacific by the end of forecast period.

Study Objectives of Cluster Computing Market:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the Global Cluster Computing Market

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

To analyze the Cluster Computing market based on various factors- supply chain analysis, porter’s five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW)

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by Service Type, by Deployment, by Organization Size, by Vertical and sub-segments.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Global Cluster Computing Market.

Segmental Analysis:

The cluster computing market globally has been segmented on the basis of deployment, service type, organization size and vertical. The market has been segmented on the basis of service type into HPC PAAS, cluster software and analytical tool, HPC IAAS, Data Organization & Workload Management, and Professional Services. By deployment, the market has been segmented into on premise and on cloud. The organization size segment of the market has been identified as LBU and SBU among others. While, the verticals segment consists of industrial manufacturing, life science, banking, gaming industry, defense, retail and among others.

Industry Updates:

Sep 2018 KSL has announced a brand-new service to its researchers. A computing cluster named “Neser” is accessible to Shaheen users for pre- and post-processing data, enabling them to input data and process the output in a very fast way

Intended Audience:

HPC Hardware Vendors

HPC Software Vendors

HPC Service Solution Vendors

HPC Service Vendors

Network and Systems Integrators

Research Organization

Software Providers

