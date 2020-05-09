Cloud Workload Protection Market Expected to Grow at 6.70 Billion In Revenue by 2023

The Global Cloud Workload Protection Market is committed fulfilling the requirements of the clients by giving them thorough insights into the market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Cloud Workload Protection Market size is expected to grow from US$ 2.25 Billion in 2018 to US$ 6.70 Billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 24.4% during the forecast period. This report spread across 127 pages, profiling 12 companies and supported with 69 tables and 31 figures are now available in this market research.

Top Key Players in the Cloud Workload Protection Market include are

Bracket (US)

Cloud Passage (US)

Dome9 (US)

Evident (US)

Guardi Core (Israel)

HyTrust (US)

LogRhythm (US)

McAfee (US)

Sophos (UK)

Symantec (US)

Trend Micro (Japan)

Tripwire (US)

The Policy and compliance management segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The fastest growth of this segment is due to benefits offered, such as efficient segmentation of workloads along with compliance adherence, and efficient policy management that enables the segmentation requirements for compliance with various regulations.

Among the deployment models, the public cloud segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period, due to the growing adoption of public cloud services, increasing confidence in public cloud security, and the benefit of runtime scalability.

Asia Pacific (APAC) is projected to be the fastest-growing region in terms of CAGR. Growing awareness about benefits of cloud services, advantages offered by the pay-as-you-go model, increased cloud security initiatives by governments, and digital transformation within enterprises are some of the key reasons that have led the APAC region to become a highly potential market.

Breakdown of Primary Participants’ Profile:

By Company: Tier 1 Companies – 29%, Tier 2 Companies – 39%, and Tier 3 Companies – 32%

By Designation: C-Level – 28%, Director Level – 39%, and Others – 33%

By Region: North America – 41%, Europe – 32%, APAC – 16%, and RoW– 11%

Report Highlights:

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape to the major players

To forecast the market size of the main regional segments, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America

To describe and forecast the global cloud workload protection market by component (solutions and services), deployment model, organization size, vertical, and region

To provide detailed information about the major factors influencing the growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges)

To track and analyze competitive developments, such as acquisitions, new product developments, and partnerships and collaborations, in the market

Target Audience for Cloud Workload Protection Market: Government agencies, Cybersecurity vendors, Network solution providers, Independent software vendors, Consulting firms, System integrators, Value-added Resellers (VARs), Cloud Service Providers (CSPs), Information Technology (IT) security agencies, Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs).

Competitive Landscape of Cloud Workload Protection Market:

1 Overview

2 Competitive Scenario

2.1 New Product Launches

2.2 Acquisitions

2.3 Partnerships

