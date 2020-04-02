Cloud Telephony Service Market Insight, Industry Size With BroadSoft, Singtel, AVOXI, Mitel, 8×8, Vox Telecom, Dialpad, MegaPath

This research study helps the purchaser to understand the various drivers and restraints impacting market during the forecast period. Cloud telephony market report also delivers lists of the leading competitors and provides the insights strategic industry analysis of the key factors influencing the industry.

Cloud telephony is defined as a service which helps data and voice services to be functioned by the use of internet connection by replacing conventional phone line. It is an online communication system with on-demand service. It deals with different networks including Public Switched Telephone Networks (PSTNs) and VoIP phone systems. It has various features such as quick and easy setup, user friendly, secured and API integration to any CRM, business call tracking, call reports, 3rd party CRM integration, selectable virtual number and many more.

Report includes market shares of cloud telephony service market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. The global market is fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market in order to sustain in long run.

The global cloud telephony service market is expected to reach USD 42.3 million by 2025 from USD 30.7 million in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 16.9% in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025 (Current Year Statistic Will Be Provided in Report). The renowned players in cloud telephony service market are

Cisco

StarTele Logic

8×8

AVOXI

BroadSoft

DIALPAD

Exotel Techcom Pvt. Ltd.

Go 2 Market India Pvt. Ltd.

Knowlarity Communications Pvt Ltd.

LeadNXT

Megapath

Microsoft Corporation

Mitel Networks Corporation

Natterbox Ltd.

NetFortis

Nextiva

NFON AG

NovaCloud Pty Ltd.,

NTT Communications

PortaOne, Inc.,

Redcentric plc.,

RingCentral, Inc.,

Other players are Singtel, Solutions Infini., Telviva, Tripudio Ltd., VoIPStudio, Vonage Intermedia.net, Inc., Vox Telecom and many more. The cloud telephony service market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and cloud telephony service Industry forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

In 2017 Extol launched cloud telephony services for stockbrokers to be SEBI-compliant. It is a cloud telephony platform which records every single conversation. It helps in business phone system via a virtual phone system.

In 2017, Servetel Communications Pvt. Ltd., launched cloud telephony services to India. It will increase the demand for advanced communications capabilities and bring a fresh new range of connectivity solutions into the field.

The cloud telephony service provides improved scalability to several key companies as they allow them to add-up several more channels. The cloud telephony services can also work without physical connection to any phone company since they function virtually.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Migration of telecom companies from traditional to IP networks. Rising access to electricity in developing countries

Cost-effective alternative to traditional telephony systems including PSTN and ISDN

Rising penetration of mobile devices

Increasing demand for SAAS tool.

Market Segmentation

The market is based on

Deployment type

Network

Application

End user industry

Geographical segments

Based on deployment type, the market is segmented into

Cloud

Hosted

Based on Enterprise, the market is segmented into

Small & Medium Enterprises (SMES)

Large Enterprises

Based on Network, the market is segmented into

Public switched telephone networks (PSTNs)

Voice over internet protocol (VoIP)

Based on Application, the market is segmented into

Conferencing

Multi-level IVR

Sales & marketing

Customer relationship management (CRM)

Based on End user Industry, the market is segmented into

Telecom And IT

BFSI

Government

Health Care

Media And Entertainment

Education

Retail, And Others

Based on geography, the market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.

