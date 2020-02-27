CLOUD SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH- ANALYSIS TO 2025

Cloud Supply Chain Management Market 2018
This report focuses on the global Cloud Supply Chain Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cloud Supply Chain Management development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Cloudlogix
Highjump
Infor
JDA Software Group
Kewill
Kinaxis
Logility
Manhattan Associates
Oracle Corporation
SAP SE
Tecsys
The Descartes Systems Group
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Training and Consulting
Support and Maintenance
Managed Services
Market segment by Application, split into
Public Cloud
Private Cloud
Hybrid Cloud
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Cloud Supply Chain Management Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Training and Consulting
1.4.3 Support and Maintenance
1.4.4 Managed Services
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Cloud Supply Chain Management Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Public Cloud
1.5.3 Private Cloud
1.5.4 Hybrid Cloud
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Cloud Supply Chain Management Market Size
2.2 Cloud Supply Chain Management Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Cloud Supply Chain Management Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Cloud Supply Chain Management Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Cloud Supply Chain Management Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Cloud Supply Chain Management Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Cloud Supply Chain Management Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Cloud Supply Chain Management Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Cloud Supply Chain Management Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Cloud Supply Chain Management Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Cloud Supply Chain Management Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
…….
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Cloudlogix
12.1.1 Cloudlogix Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Cloud Supply Chain Management Introduction
12.1.4 Cloudlogix Revenue in Cloud Supply Chain Management Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Cloudlogix Recent Development
12.2 Highjump
12.2.1 Highjump Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Cloud Supply Chain Management Introduction
12.2.4 Highjump Revenue in Cloud Supply Chain Management Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Highjump Recent Development
12.3 Infor
12.3.1 Infor Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Cloud Supply Chain Management Introduction
12.3.4 Infor Revenue in Cloud Supply Chain Management Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Infor Recent Development
12.4 JDA Software Group
12.4.1 JDA Software Group Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Cloud Supply Chain Management Introduction
12.4.4 JDA Software Group Revenue in Cloud Supply Chain Management Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 JDA Software Group Recent Development
12.5 Kewill
12.5.1 Kewill Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Cloud Supply Chain Management Introduction
12.5.4 Kewill Revenue in Cloud Supply Chain Management Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Kewill Recent Development
12.6 Kinaxis
12.6.1 Kinaxis Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Cloud Supply Chain Management Introduction
12.6.4 Kinaxis Revenue in Cloud Supply Chain Management Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Kinaxis Recent Development
12.7 Logility
12.7.1 Logility Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Cloud Supply Chain Management Introduction
12.7.4 Logility Revenue in Cloud Supply Chain Management Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Logility Recent Development
Continued…..
