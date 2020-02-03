Cloud Storage Gateway Market: Industry Analysis And Detailed Profiles Of Top Industry Players

Organizations continue to look for methods to shrink their physical data center infrastructure. In order to achieve this, they are focusing on moving tertiary or secondary workloads, including recovery operations, file retention, and backup for a long term, to cloud servers. This helps organizations get benefitted from the flexibility of cloud-based architectures and features to access. They use the data with the help of a new on-demand method, which an old data center infrastructure would not support. Cloud storage gateway is an important gateway service that can be deployed both on-premises or in the cloud. It plays an important role in providing a secure and seamless connection between cloud-based storage services and the on-premise infrastructure at the back end. Cloud storage gateway supports universal file storage protocols and offers low-latency data access by collecting regularly accessed data locally leading to rise in its demand globally.

A major driver of the cloud storage gateway market is exponential rise in the volume of data generated within enterprises. A per a study conducted by Cisco Systems Inc. ‘Cisco Visual Networking Index: Forecast and Trends, 2017–2022’, the global annual IP traffic is expected to reach 4.8 ZB per year (or 396 exabytes), up from 1.5 ZB per year (or 122 EB per month) in 2017. This growth is expected at a CAGR of 26% from 2017 to 2022. It can be largely attributed to the increasing number of wireless and mobile devices across the world. Also, the amount of traffic from wireless and mobile devices is likely to account for 71% of the total IP traffic by 2022. Apart from this, various organizations undergoing digital transformation continue to witness rising need for integration of cloud-based storage with legacy systems.

Moreover, increasing need for data encryption to protect the company’s critical information and rising demand for efficient disaster recovery and backup have led to growth of the global cloud storage gateway market. Some of the major restraints of the market are concerns about data security and handling within the enterprise, increasing WAN speed, and growing latency in remote areas. However, the increasing rate of deployment of cloud-based solutions in enterprises is creating immense opportunities for vendors in the cloud storage gateway market.

The global cloud storage gateway market can be categorized based on product type, deployment model, enterprise size, end-use industry, and region. Based on product type, the market can be classified into virtual cloud storage gateway appliances and physical cloud storage gateway appliances. Based on deployment model, the market can be divided into public cloud, private cloud, and hybrid cloud. In terms of enterprise size, the global cloud storage gateway market can be segmented into large enterprises and small & medium enterprises (SMEs). Based on end-use industry, the global cloud storage gateway market can be segregated into IT & telecom, retail & e-commerce, education & research, government, media & entertainment, transportation & logistics, health care, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), manufacturing, and others. Based on region, the global cloud storage gateway market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Major players operating in the global cloud storage gateway market are Agosto, Inc., Amazon Web Services, Ctera Networks Corporation, EMC Corporation, Emulex Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), Maldivica Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Nasuni, and NetApp, Inc. These vendors continue to invest considerably in research & development (R&D) in order to integrate advanced technologies into their solutions and introduce innovative products to gain market share. Also, these vendors continue to for new partnerships with local players so as to expand their presence and gain share in regional markets.