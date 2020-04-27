Cloud Spending by SMBs Market Segmentation and Major key Players Analysis : AWS, Google, IBM, Microsoft, AT&T

Research report comes up with the size of the global Cloud Spending by SMBs Market for the base year 2019 and the forecast between 2019 and 2025. Market value has been estimated considering the application and regional segments, market share, and size, while the forecast for each product type and application segment has been provided for the global and local markets.

The Cloud Spending by SMBs report offers detailed profiles of the key players to bring out a clear view of the competitive landscape of the Cloud Spending by SMBs Outlook. It also comprehends market new product analysis, financial overview, strategies and marketing trends.

Cloud computing solutions are IT solutions that are deployed in the ICT systems and eliminate the need to install in-house hardware and software. The cost of in-house IT solutions is relatively low compared to cloud-based solutions among most of the IT deployment models. Cloud computing solutions have been implemented in a majority of organizations, irrespective of the size of the business. Firms that have high IT budgets and are willing to spend more on flexible IT solutions have majorly invested in cloud computing solutions. However, some of the firms are still using on-premise solutions due to cloud security concerns and also due to resistance from in-house IT departments.

This market research analysis identifies the shift towards service-oriented architecture(SOA) as one of the primary factors impacting the growth of this market. SOA provides enterprises with IT frameworks to manage their IT infrastructure with greater flexibility and also to implement cloud computing solutions in a much simpler way and lesser time. The increasing demand for innovative products and services will induce SMBs to prefer IT frameworks that enhance their marketing features. Also, with the provision of loosely coupled architecture and design applications and reusable computer codes, SOA models ensure that an application running in a cloud-based environment does not intersect with other multi-applications, which will lead to a rise in their adoption.

Major Manufacturer Detail: AWS, Google, IBM, Microsoft, AT&T, Birst, CA Technologies, Canto, HPE, RackSpace, Salesforce, SAP, ServiceNow, VMware

Types of Cloud Spending by SMBs covered are: SaaS, IaaS, PaaS

Applications of Cloud Spending by SMBs covered are: IT, Enterprise, Cloud-based Information Governance

Regional Analysis For Cloud Spending by SMBs Market

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

