Cloud Security Market Report Analysis Projecting High 24.6% CAGR Growth by 2024 | A report by top competitors like IBM, Cisco, Intel® AIM Suite, Fortinet and others

Cloud Security market report is a synopsis of the current status for Information Technology industry. It explains market definition, classifications, applications, engagements, and market trends while focusing on the significant key players and key brands responsible for driving the cloud security market by their joint ventures, mergers, product launches, and accusations.

The cloud security report further contains the SWOT analysis for the cloud security market which ascertains the market driver and restraints. The cloud security market report estimates the CAGR levels for the forecast years 2019 to 2024.

Market Analysis:

Global Cloud Security Market accounted for USD 4.1billion in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 24.6% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2014, 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

Key Competitors:

IBM

Cisco Systems,

Intel Corporation

Trend Micro Incorporated

CA

Symantec Corporation

Fortinet

Zscaler

Akamai Technologies

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

AlienVault

FUJITSU

Forcepoint

Dome9 Security

SKYHIGH NETWORKS

McAfee

LLC among others.

Segmentation:

IAM (Identity and Access Management)

DLP (Data Loss Prevention)

IDS/IPS (Intrusion Detection System/ Intrusion Prevention System)

SIEM (Security Information and Event Management)

Encryption

Service model

IaaS (Infrastructure as a Service)

PaaS (Platform as a service)

SaaS (Software as a service)

Deployment type

Public

Private

Hybrid

Organization size

small & medium enterprises

large enterprises

Application

financial services

IT & telecom

Government

Education

Healthcare

media & entertainment and other

Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East

Africa

Major countries

US., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

Share Analysis:

The report for global cloud security market include detailed vendor level analysis for market shares in 2016 for Global, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America specifically. Also impact and development analysis of key vendors is registered in the market and factored on the basis of Vendor Positioning Grid Analysis which measures the vendors strengths and opportunities against present market challenges, measure providers ability to identify or satisfy present market needs, map providers market vision to current and upcoming market dynamics among others. The report also measures technology life line curve and market time line to analyze and do more affective investments.

