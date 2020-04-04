Cloud Professional Services Market Is Anticipated to Expand at A CAGR of 23.0% Within the Forecast Period Of 2019 To 2023

Cloud Professional Services will register a 23.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 53200 million by 2023.

Cloud Professional Services can help all kinds accelerate cloud automation, enhance efficiency, and reduce risk and cost. Cloud professional services are broadly divided into cloud based consulting services including training and education services, assessment and advisory services, and risk evaluation services; system and network integration services including cloud application design and development services, cloud migration and up gradation services, application load and performance testing services, cloud expansion and bridging services; and deployment and support services including application monitoring, management and optimization services, data backup and recovery services, network and storage security services and compliance and security management services.

The objective of the study is to define Cloud Professional Services Market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the Cloud Professional Services Market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Cloud Professional Services market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Software-As-A-Service (SAAS)

Platform-As-A-Service (PAAS)

Segmentation by application:

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Others

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:



Accenture PLC

ATOS SE

Capgemini S.A.

CISCO Systems, Inc.

Fujitsu

Hewlett-Packard Company

IBM

NTT Data Corporation (NTT Group)

Oracle Corporation

SAP Ag

