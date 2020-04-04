Cloud Professional Services Market Is Anticipated to Expand at A CAGR of 23.0% Within the Forecast Period Of 2019 To 2023

Cloud Professional Services will register a 23.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 53200 million by 2023.
Cloud Professional Services can help all kinds accelerate cloud automation, enhance efficiency, and reduce risk and cost. Cloud professional services are broadly divided into cloud based consulting services including training and education services, assessment and advisory services, and risk evaluation services; system and network integration services including cloud application design and development services, cloud migration and up gradation services, application load and performance testing services, cloud expansion and bridging services; and deployment and support services including application monitoring, management and optimization services, data backup and recovery services, network and storage security services and compliance and security management services.
The objective of the study is to define Cloud Professional Services Market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Cloud Professional Services market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type:
Software-As-A-Service (SAAS)
Platform-As-A-Service (PAAS)
Segmentation by application:
Public Cloud
Private Cloud
Others
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:
Accenture PLC
ATOS SE
Capgemini S.A.
CISCO Systems, Inc.
Fujitsu
Hewlett-Packard Company
IBM
NTT Data Corporation (NTT Group)
Oracle Corporation
SAP Ag
