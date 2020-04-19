Cloud OSS BSS Market Trends, Industrial Analysis With HP, Amdocs, Nokia, NEC Corporation, Oracle, Comarch, Subex, Fujitsu Global, Mahindra Comviva, Cisco, TEOCO, Ensim Corporation, Cerillion Technologies, Accenture, Redknee, Huawei Technologies

Global Cloud OSS BSS Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 13.23 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 36.33 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 13.45% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing usage of convergent billing systems is the major factor for the growth of this market.

OSS/BSS stands for operations support systems/ business support system which provides network and customer data for back office. OSS is used to provide data such as network availability and network data information and BSS provide subscription information. Need of faster deployment and growing awareness about cloud OSS BSS is the major factor for the growth of this market. OSS and BSS provide efficient and reliable offer services to many subscribers worldwide.

Market Drivers:

Increasing preference for convergent billing systems is driving the market.

Low operational cost is driving the market.

Market Restraints:

Risk concerns related to cloud security is restraining the market.

Less adoption of cloud technology.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the cloud OSS BSS market are Accenture, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Nokia, Oracle, Sigma Systems Canada LP, Cisco Systems, MYCOM OSI, Comviva, IBM Corporation, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Netcracker, Optiva, Inc, Tata Consultancy Services Limited., AMDOCS, SUBEX, TEOCO Corporation.

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2017, Tata Consultancy services announced the launch of their new version of HOBS (Hosted OSS/BSS) which is a TM Forum certified platform for digital enterprises. They will provide digital providers to simplify their processes, increase customer experience and to launch new digital services. The main aim is to provide security & privacy and a cloud based architecture business model.

In March 2015, Wipro Ltd announced that along with Orga Systems they are able to create a pre- integrated BSS solution. Wipro’s Open MVNO ‘Telco-in-a-box’ will provide Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNO) and Communication Service Providers (CSP) in mobile fixed broadband spaces and in postpaid and prepaid segments. The main aim is that through end- to- end solutions provide business value to the customers.

Global cloud OSS BSS market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of cloud OSS BSS market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Segmentation: Global Cloud OSS BSS Market

By Solutions Operations Support System Service Assurance Resource Inventory Management Network Management Business Support System Billing and Revenue Management Customer and Product Management Service Fulfilment By Service Professional Services Managed Services By Deployment Model Public Cloud Private Cloud Hybrid Cloud By End- User Small and Medium Enterprises Large Enterprises By Architecture Revenue Management Service Fulfilment Service Assurance Customer Management Network Management Systems By Network Cable & Satellite Fixed & Wireless Mobile MVNO/MVNE By Geography North America US Canada Mexico South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



