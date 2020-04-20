Cloud Object Storage Market by Analysis, Opportunities and Forecasts to 2024

Search4Research.com adds latest research report on “Global Cloud Object Storage Market”, it include and classifies the Global Cloud Object Storage Market in a precise manner to offer detailed insights about the aspects responsible for augmenting as well as future trends and growth prospect details for business development.

Cloud object storage is a format for storing unstructured data in the cloud. The architecture stores and manages data as objects compared to block storage, which handles data as blocks, and logical volumes and file storage which store data in hierarchical files.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Cloud Object Storage market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Cloud Object Storage value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Public Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

Segmentation by application:

Social Media Platforms

IT and Telecommunication

BFSI

Others

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

IBM

Dell

Hewlett-Packard Enterprise

Hitachi Data Systems

Caringo Inc.

Datadirect Networks

International Data Corporation

Netapp, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Google

Elastifile

OSNEXUS

Iron Mountain

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

APAC

Europe

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Cloud Object Storage consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Cloud Object Storage market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Cloud Object Storage manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Cloud Object Storage with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Cloud Object Storage submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

