Cloud Master Data Management (Cloud MDM) Market 2019 Industry Size, Analysis, Share, Trends & Forecast by 2024

According to this study, over the next five years the Cloud Master Data Management (Cloud MDM) market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019.

In business, master data management (MDM) is a technique used to outline and manage the crucial data of a corporation to produce, with data integration, a single point of reference. the data that’s mastered may include reference data- the set of permissible values, and therefore the analytical data that supports decision making.

This study considers the Cloud Master Data Management (Cloud MDM) value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Customer Data

Product Data

Segmentation by application:

Banking, Finance and Insurance (BFSI)

IT and Telecommunications

Government and Health Care

Manufacturing and Logistics

Others

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

SAP

Oracle

IBM

Informatica

Stibo Systems

TIBCO Software

Riversand Technologies

Orchestra Networks

EnterWorks

Magnitude

Talend

SAS Institute

Microsoft

KPMG

Teradata Corporation

Software AG

Agility Multichannel

VisionWare

SupplyOn AG

Sunway World

Yonyou

