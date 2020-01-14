Cloud Infrastructure-As-A-Service (Iaas) Market to Witness a Huge Boom in Technology | Amazon Web Services, Bluelock, CA Technologies and Cloud Scaling

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Cloud Infrastructure-As-A-Service (Iaas) Market 2019 Drivers, Restraints, Forecast To 2025 with Astonishing Analysis” to its huge collection of research reports.
Global Cloud Infrastructure-As-A-Service (Iaas) Market
Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) is a model where an organization is able to outsource the equipment used to support operations, including hardware, storage, networking components and servers. The service provider owns equipment and is accountable for running, housing and maintaining it. Cloud IaaS adoption is growing, as enterprises are turning to cloud based IT model to decrease the capital expenditure.
Some important factors supporting the growth of cloud infrastructure-as-a-service market include decreased IT structure, disaster recovery plans and support for business continuity, improved compliance and security profile, and reduced IT staff. Cloud IaaS helps reduce complexity by elimination of software, servers, disaster recovery and backups. However, concerns about application reliability and performance, security risks and unwillingness to retreat controls are factors act as a challenge to this market.
In 2018, the global Cloud Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Cloud Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cloud Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Amazon Web Services
Bluelock
CA Technologies
Cloud Scaling
Datapipe
Rackspace
Hewlett Packard
Logicworks
GoGrid
Layeredtech
Verizon
Savvis
OpSource
NaviSite
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Hardware
Software
Services
Market segment by Application, split into
IT And Telecom
BFSI
Healthcare
Government And Defence
Manufacturing
Retail And Logistics
Energy And Utility
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Cloud Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Cloud Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Cloud Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.