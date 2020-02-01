Cloud Gaming Market Forecast 2020: Business Development, Size, Share and Opportunities

Summary

Latest Report Available at Analytical Research Cognizance, “Cloud Gaming Market” provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth.

Description

“The Global Cloud Gaming Market revenue is estimated to reach $476.0 million by the end of 2015,” Currently, the market is in a growing stage where it is witnessing many strategic mergers and acquisitions. Many big companies are now working on technologically advanced cloud gaming projects that will be launched in the coming two to three years.

The social gamers, especially the females and kids across the world, are the major contributors in the online cloud gaming segment. The population the female gamers has increased significantly in the recent years. Around 46% of the online gaming audience are females who generally prefer smartphones to play games as these devices are affordable and easy to carry thus giving the gamers the freedom to play anytime at anywhere.

Request for sample copy of Cloud Gamings Market report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/enquiry-sample/40643

“Currently, North America and Western Europe regions are leading in the cloud gaming market, but the markets of Central Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America regions are expected to be the fastest growing in 2020 as compared to 2015,”

Growing number of global online gaming audience, change in the gaming behaviour of the gaming audience, ease of selecting the gaming device and resuming the game from where it was left, and increased investment in cloud gaming market by the big players in terms of technology and innovation are some of the factors that are supporting the growth in the global cloud gaming.

Essential Takeaways:

It is estimated that by 2020 the core gamers will become the main cloud gaming Market audience and is expected that core gamers market will grow at a CAGR of 33.5% by 2020.

Smartphones are emerging as the preferred gaming devices and the market is expected to touch a CAGR of 29.8% by 2020.

Data streaming technology will have a major technology share and is estimated to reach at CAGR of 33.5% by 2020.

North America will continue to contribute the major share to the cloud gaming market and is believed to grow at a CAGR of 29.9%.

Brief about Cloud Gamings Market Report with TOC @ http://www.arcognizance.com/report/global-cloud-gaming-market-by-gaming-audience-devices-technology-regions-trends-and-forecast-2015-2020

Some Major Points Of Table Of Content :

Industry Overview

Report Outline

Market Snapshot

Market Characteristic

Trends and Roadmap

Devices: Market Size & Analysis

Technology: Market Size & Analysis

Regions: Market Size & Analysis

Competitive Landscape

End-User Views

Global Generalists

Companies To Watch For

What Our Peers Are Estimating

List of tables

TABLE 1 GLOBAL CLOUD GAMING MARKET REVENUE BY GAMING AUDIENCE, 2015–2020 ($MILLION)

TABLE 2 GLOBAL CLOUD GAMING MARKET REVENUE BY GAMING AUDIENCE, 2015–2020 (Y-O-Y) %

TABLE 3 SOCIAL GAMERS MARKET BY REGIONS, 2015–2020 ($MILLION)

TABLE 4 SERIOUS GAMERS MARKET BY REGIONS, 2015–2020 ($MILLION)

TABLE 5 CORE GAMERS MARKET BY REGIONS, 2015–2020 ($MILLION)

TABLE 6 GLOBAL CLOUD GAMING MARKET REVENUE BY GAMING DEVICES, 2015–2020 ($MILLION)

TABLE 7 GLOBAL CLOUD GAMING MARKET BY GAMING DEVICES, 2015–2020 (Y-O-Y) %

TABLE 8 SONY CORPORATION: REVENUE, 2013–2014 ($MILLION)

TABLE 9 SONY CORPORATION: REVENUE BY REGIONS, 2013–2014 ($MILLION)

TABLE 10 SONY CORPORATION: REVENUE BY SEGMENTS, 2013–2014 ($MILLION)

TABLE 11 MICROSOFT: REVENUE, 2013–2014 ($MILLION)

TABLE 12 MICROSOFT: REVENUE BY SEGMENTS, 2013–2014 ($MILLION)

TABLE 13 MICROSOFT: SWOT ANALYSIS

TABLE 14 NINTENDO. CO. LTD: REVENUE, 2013–2014 ($MILLION)

TABLE 15 NINTENDO. CO. LTD: REVENUE BY REGIONS, 2013–2014 ($MILLION)

TABLE 16 NINTENDO. CO. LTD: REVENUE BY SEGMENTS, 2013–2014 ($MILLION)

TABLE 17 SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS: REVENUE, 2012–2013 ($BILLION)

TABLE 18 SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS: REVENUE BY REGIONS, 2012–2013 (IN $BILLION)

TABLE 19 LG: SWOT ANALYSIS

…….

About Us:

http://arcognizance.com is an initiation in this new era of “analysis @ thought.” We are on a mission to replace the conventional research programs and give way to the latest methods and information for the organizations. We have created this hub of analytical research papers where you can get an access to the latest and the best research papers coming out from some reliable and budding research houses. After the advent of “new analytics” based on the data collection facilities of big data, the face of “business research facilities” has changed drastically. With ARC our experts have created a bookshelf where you can check out the research reports that are an outcome of the progression of knowledge in various industry sectors. Alongside you can also check some research papers, market reports, and forecasts that are talking about the “out of the box” developments in the market.

Contact Us:

100 Church street,

8th floor, Manhattan

New york, 10007

+1 (646) 434-7969

[email protected]