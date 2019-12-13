Cloud Fax Services Market: Competitive Dynamics & Global Outlook 2024

LP INFORMATION offers a latest published report on Cloud Fax Services Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report.

Cloud Fax Services is a simple, cost-effective cloud-based alternative to traditional fax machines and servers. Suitable for organizations of all sizes, it provides a streamlined faxing process, while substantially lowering your overall faxing costs. Cloud fax services are services that use the internet to send and receive faxes.

The global Cloud Fax Services market is expected to reach 813.36 million USD by 2024 from 461.89 million USD in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 9.89% from 2018 to 2024.

According to this study, over the next five years the Cloud Fax Services market will register a 10.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 733.9 million by 2024, from US$ 496.5 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Cloud Fax Services business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Cloud Fax Services market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Cloud Fax Services value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

j2 Global

Otelco

OpenText

CenturyLink

Biscom

Softlinx

XMedius

Esker

Retarus

Concord Technologies

TELUS Business

Integra Group

Nex-Tech

Xerox Corporation

CallTower

Market Segment by Type, covers

Subscription-Based Service

Pay-Per-Use Fax Service

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Large Enterprises

Individual and Home Office

SMEs

