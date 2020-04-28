Cloud ERP Market worth 37.7 Billion USD till 2024 | Top Technologies, Overview, Key Insights and Company Profiles

ReportsnReports always aims at offering their clients an in-depth analysis and the best research material of the various market. This report on the global Cloud ERP Market is committed fulfilling the requirements of the clients by giving them thorough insights into the market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Global Cloud ERP Market size is expected to grow from US$ 24.5 Billion in 2019 to US$ 37.7 Billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.0% during the forecast period. This report spread across 130 Pages, Profiling 15 Companies and Supported with 67 Tables and 70 Figures is now available in this research.

Top Companies profiled in the Cloud ERP Market include are Oracle (US), SAP (Germany), Microsoft (US), Infor (US), Unit4 (Netherlands), Workday (US), Sage Software (UK), Epicor (US), QAD Inc (US), Plex Systems (US), Acumatica (US), Deltek (US), Rootstock Software (US), IQMS (US), and Ramco Systems (India).

“Professional services segment to hold the highest market share during the forecast period”

Enterprises across the globe still lacks the capability to successfully implement and integrate a complex ERP solution, professional services offered by ERP vendors help enterprises to overcome such issues. Professional services consist of various services, such as implementation and integration services, advisory services, and support and maintenance services. These services not only ensure the successful implementation of cloud ERP solutions but also take care of the integration part.

“BFSI to be the fastest-growing vertical in the cloud ERP Market during forecast period”

ERP Deployments encompass a range of small point-solutions to large-scale deployments with the integration of ERP in the banking sector. An integrated banking ERP software fosters agility and innovation, derives insights to predict with accuracy, and delivers customer expected experiences. Integrating cloud ERP in the banking industry is a significant step to expand businesses, as it offers better profitability and customer experience.

“Asia Pacific (APAC) to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period”

APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to an increasing demand for cloud ERP solution and services. Major APAC economies, such as China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, and India provide huge opportunities for vendors of the cloud ERP solution and services in the APAC region.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By company type: Tier 1 – 42%, Tier 2 – 38%, and Tier 3 – 20%

By designation: C-level – 40%, D-level – 35%, and Others – 25%

By region: North America – 35%, Europe – 27%, APAC– 23%, MEA – 10%,andLatin America– 5%

Report Highlights:

To project the size of the market and its submarkets, in terms of value, with respect to the 5 major regions (along with their respective key countries)

To profile key players and comprehensively analyze their core competencies

To define, segment, and project the global market size of the cloud ERP market

To understand the structure of the market by identifying its various subsegments

To provide detailed information about the key factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges) influencing the growth of the market

To analyze the micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market

To understand the competitive landscape and identify major growth strategies adopted by players across key regions

To analyze the competitive developments, such as expansions and investments, new product launches, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and agreements, in the cloud ERP market

Reason to buy this report:

The report will help the market leaders or new entrants in the cloud ERP market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall cloud ERP market and the sub segments. The report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies.

