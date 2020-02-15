Cloud ERP market to Witness Huge Growth by 2024 | Leading Key Players like Microsoft Corporation, Oracle, SAP SE, Infor, The Sage Group plc, Epicor Software Corporation, Sage Intacct, Inc., FinancialForce, PLEX SYSTEMS, Ramco Systems, TOTVS,

Competitive Analysis:

Cloud ERP is business management software that makes use of cloud-based platform in order to provide business with the better flexible systems. Cloud ERP combines all processes such as, product development, planning, manufacturing, sales and marketing. It enables a business to run smoothly. It is widely applicable in banking, financial services, and insurance, manufacturing, government and public sectors, aerospace and defense, education, it and telecom, healthcare, retail, and others. Increasing need for operational efficiency and transparency across various business processes may act as the major driver in the growth of cloud ERP market. On the other side, higher operational cost may hinder the market.

The Cloud ERP market drivers and restraints have been derived from a well-known method called SWOT analysis. This report has studies in detail all the company profiles for the top players and brands and along with that the report also contains a synopsis of market definition, classifications, and market trends.

The Cloud ERP report analyzes the Cloud ERP market in excruciating detail by types, applications, players and regions. The regional segmentation covers the historical and forecast demands for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa. This report contains company profiles to better understand the key players and brands.

This report also shows the production, consumption, revenue, gross margin, cost, gross, market share, CAGR and market factors influencing the Cloud ERP market at global level in 2017-2024.

Global Cloud ERP Market, By Geography; Component (Solutions, Services); Function (Finance, Marketing, Sales, Operations, Human Resource); Deployment Model; Organization Size; Vertical – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024

The Global Cloud ERP Market accounted for USD 19.73 billion in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 11.8% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2014, 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

Major Market Competitors: Global Cloud ERP Market

Some of the major players of the global cloud ERP market are Microsoft Corporation, Oracle, SAP SE, Infor, The Sage Group plc, Epicor Software Corporation, Sage Intacct, Inc., FinancialForce, PLEX SYSTEMS, Ramco Systems, TOTVS, Daffodil Software Ltd, and others.

Major market drivers and restraints:

Rising demand of ERP solutions and services from SMEs

Increasing need for operational efficiency and transparency across various business processes

Surging adoption of cloud-based infrastructures and mobile applications

Higher operational cost

Availability of open-source ERP applications

Market Segmentation:

The global cloud ERP market is segmented on the basis of component into solutions, and services. The services segment is further sub-segmented into managed services, and professional services. The professional services segment is further sub-segmented into implementation, consulting, training and education, and support and maintenance.

On the basis of function: Finance, marketing, sales, operations, and human resource.

On the basis of deployment model:- On-premises, and on-demand.

On the basis of organization size:- Small and medium enterprises, and large enterprises.

On the basis of vertical:- Banking, financial services, and insurance, manufacturing, government and public sectors, aerospace and defense, education, it and telecom, healthcare, retail, and others.

On the basis of geography:- North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

