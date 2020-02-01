Cloud Encryption Gateways Market 2019 Technological Advancements: A Key Factor Behind Growth by 2025

This report focuses on the global Cloud Encryption Gateways status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cloud Encryption Gateways development in United States, Europe and China.

In 2017, the global Cloud Encryption Gateways market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 12% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Oracle

IBM

Microsoft

Salesforce

Vormetric

Google

Ciphercloud

Perspecsys

Netscape

Skyhigh Networks

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

Market segment by Application, split into

IT and Telecom

BFSI

Healthcare

Government

Education

Retail

Media and Entertainment

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Cloud Encryption Gateways are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.