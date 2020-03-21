Cloud Database Market 2019- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Application, Demand And Forecast By 2023

Global Cloud Database Market
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Cloud Database market by product type, application, key companies and key regions. Cloud Database will register a 59.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 124900 million by 2023, from US$ 7630 million in 2017.
A cloud database is a database that typically runs on a cloud computing platform, access to it is provided as a service. Database services take care of scalability and high availability of the database. Database services make the underlying software-stack transparent to the user. Based on Service Models, hybrid cloud segment is accounted for largest market share due to the offerings of hybrid cloud database are emerging as the growing trend in the market as they provide almost total control of operations over the data which is stored.
The Cloud Database market is segmented by product as follows:
Segmentation by product type:
Database Application Builder
Data Scaling and Replication
Database Encryption
Others
Segmentation by application:
Small and Medium Business
Large Enterprises
The consumption, sales, value, market share, etc. of each individual product is covered in the global Cloud Database market research report.
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:
Amazon
Oracle Corporation
IBM
Microsoft Corporation
Google Inc.
Salesforce.Com
Rackspace
SAP AG
Century Link Inc.
CSC (Computer Science Corporation)
Regional analysis provides the information to the customer as to which region is the largest consumer and which is the fastest growing consumer. The regional segmentation of the Cloud Database market is as follows:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
Some of the Points cover in Global Cloud Database Market Research Report is:
1 Scope of the Report
2 Executive Summary
3 Global Cloud Database Industry by Players
4 Cloud Database Industry by Regions
5 Americas
6 APAC
7 Europe
8 Middle East & Africa
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
10 Global Cloud Database Industry Forecast
11 Key Players Analysis
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
