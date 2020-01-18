Cloud Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market – Notable Developments & Revolutionary Scope 2025

Cloud content delivery network (CDN) is a part of our daily lives. While shopping online, watching YouTube videos reading articles on news sites, or perusing social media feeds, CDN becomes essential. CDN is the obvious backbone of the Internet in charge of content delivery.

The global cloud content delivery network market can be segmented on the basis of type into standard/non-video CDN and video CDN. Based on core solution, the market can be divided into media delivery, web performance optimization, and cloud security. On the basis of adjacent service, the market may be segmented into analytics and monitoring, cloud storage, application program interface (APIS), support and maintenance, CDN network design, and others (digital rights management (DRM), access control & authentication, managed domain name server (DNS), asset monetization, load balancing, and cache management solutions). Based on organizational size, market can be classified into small and medium businesses, and large enterprises. Advertising, education, online gaming, media & entertainment, e-commerce, government, healthcare, and others (BFSI, IT, and Travel & hospitality) are based on vertical segment.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the various factors contributing to the expansion of the global cloud content delivery network market. The prevailing trends influencing the overall market operations are also studied in this report in detail.

Global Cloud Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market: Key Trends

Based on type, the video CDN segment has expanded at a considerable pace in the global cloud content delivery network market, and is expected to exhibit a strong growth rate in the coming years as well. The growth can be attributed to live online videos with a large consumer base and high number of quality video contents over the websites. On the basis of core solution, media delivery will hold a key share in the revenue owing to an enormous amount of media contents such as online videos, podcasts, live RSS feeds, and others. Due to rising trends in online gaming and e-sports, the CDN market is expected to augment at a high pace in the online gaming vertical. The cloud storage adjacent service segment is expected to account for a large market share due to its capacity to retrieve and store web content without any delay.

Global Cloud Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market: Regional Analysis

On the basis of geography, the market can be classified into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America is the key contributor to the global cloud content delivery network market – accounting for the maximum market share, and is projected to hold a strong position in the market through the forecast period as well. The main factors attributing to the market growth in this region are a large customer base, highest internet penetration in the world, wide acceptance of technological solutions, and presence of large number of CDN vendors.

Global Cloud Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market: Key Players

The report profiles key players in the global cloud content delivery market based on various factors such as company overview, business strategies, financial overview, and recent developments. Some of the key competitor in the market are Akamai Technologies, Inc., Inc., Level 3 Communications, Limelight Networks, Inc., Alcatel – Lucent SA, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Google, Internap Corporation, Ericsson, Verizon Communications, Inc., CDNetworks, Tata Communications (Mumbai and Singapore), and Highwinds. The key innovators identified are Cedexis, Incapsula, Inc., Fastly, Inc., CacheFly, MaxCDN, CloudFlare, Inc., and Conviva.

