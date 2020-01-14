Cloud Computing Market Top key Players are IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Amazon Web Services (AWS),

Cloud computing is transforming businesses across different industries by delivering hosted services through the internet with significant cost benefits. The private sector is already benefiting from cloud computing, and government organizations have started to exploit the technology. Cloud computing offers diverse advantages for governments. Government budget on ICT expenditure is significantly reduced with cloud computing, as the computing resources are outsourced to cloud providers.

Also, calculation of expenses on ICT resources has become easy as the pay-per-use pricing model is used in cloud computing to charge the utilization of resources. Governments also benefit from the reduced cost of maintenance of resources since the resources are shifted to the cloud provider. Cloud computing offers a simpler, scalable, and more flexible system as compared to conventional computing systems. These benefits offered by cloud computing are driving its demand in demand in government sector.

Government organizations are recognizing the advantages of information technology to increase operational efficiencies. They are also focusing on reducing the cost of IT ownership through cloud computing. Thus, efficient service delivery capability and cost saving are the major drivers of cloud computing adoption in government. Asset management, monitoring, and threat detection and prevention are some of the key Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions adopted by governments.

Governments are also adopting cloud for storage, risk compliance management, disaster recovery, and identity access management applications. To promote the innovation and adoption of emerging technologies, the U.S. government established the CloudFirst policy thus accelerating the pace of cloud adoption. The U.S. Army, Air Force, Navy, and Department of Education are the early adopters of cloud computing technology in the region. Cloud adoption is supporting government in improving operational flexibility along with their existing storage systems.

The Government of India has also started an initiative GI Cloud named MeghRaj, to accelerate delivery of electronic services while optimizing IT spending of the Government. Cloud computing enables optimum utilization of the infrastructure and speeds up the development and deployment of e-government applications. However, many governments are unwilling to store data outside of their borders. For instance, Australia Government canceled a contract with a supplier after discovering that an Italian company was processing data in an offshore cloud. The lack of standardization regarding security and the lack of a clear transition strategy pose significant challenges to the growth of the cloud computing market in government. Governments also fear losing control of data. Security and privacy are the major concerns restricting the growth of the cloud computing market in government.