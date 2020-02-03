Cloud Computing Market to 2023 – Growing Steady at 18.0% CAGR and Projected to Reach US$ 623.3 Billion

ReportsnReports always aims at offering their clients an in-depth analysis and the best research material of the various market. This new report on the global Cloud Computing Market is committed fulfilling the requirements of the clients by giving them thorough insights into the market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team. Cloud Computing Market spread across 174 pages, profiling 15 companies and supported with tables and figures is now available in this research report.

Download Here Free Sample Research Copy of Cloud Computing Market at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=1972464 .

The Global Cloud Computing Market size is expected to grow from US$ 272.0 Billion in 2018 to US$ 623.3 Billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 18.0% during the forecast period. Increased automation and Agility need for delivering enhanced customer experience, and increased cost savings and return on investment are the major growth factors for the cloud computing market.

Most Popular Companies in the Cloud Computing Market include are AWS (US), Microsoft (US), Google (US), Alibaba (China), SAP (Germany), IBM (US), Oracle (US), VMware (US), Rackspace (US), Salesforce (US), Adobe (US), Verizon (US), CenturyLink (US), Fujitsu (Japan), NTT Communications (Japan).

“Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) to help enterprises in enhancing infrastructure scalability and performance”

The key features of IaaS include automated administrative tasks, dynamic scaling, platform virtualization, and network connectivity. IaaS enables enterprises to leverage their IT infrastructure without paying for the construction of the physical infrastructure. Moreover, it provides flexibility, mobility, easy, and scalable access to applications, and enhanced collaboration to help enterprises focus on their core businesses.

“Retail and consumer goods vertical to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period”

The retail and consumer goods vertical is one of the fastest-growing verticals with respect to the adoption of emerging and innovative technologies, such as cloud computing, big data analytics, DevOps, digital stores, and social networks. Various factors driving this adoption are the rising purchasing power of customers and the need to satisfy customer expectations leading to the existing customer retention and new customer acquisition.

“North America to hold the largest market size and Asia Pacific (APAC) to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period”

North America is the most mature market in terms of cloud computing services adoption, due to several factors, such as the presence of many enterprises with advanced IT infrastructure, and availability of technical expertise. APAC is expected to offer significant growth opportunities for cloud computing vendors during the forecast period. Rapid advancements in emerging technologies, IT infrastructure services, and the Internet of Things (IoT) have led many organizations to adopt cloud computing services.

The breakup of the profiles of the primary participants as follows:

By Company Type : Tier I:35%, Tier II: 45%, and Tier III:20%

: Tier I:35%, Tier II: 45%, and Tier III:20% By Designation : C-Level:35%, D-Level:25%,and Others:40%

: C-Level:35%, D-Level:25%,and Others:40% By Region: North America:45%, Europe:20%, APAC: 30%, and RoW: 5%

Report Highlights:

To profile key players and comprehensively analyze their core competencies

To project the size of the market and its submarkets, in terms of value, with respect to the 5 major regions (along with their respective key countries)

To define, segment, and project the global market size of the cloud computing market

To understand the structure of the market by identifying its various subsegments

To provide detailed information about the key factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges) influencing the growth of the market

To understand the competitive landscape and identify major growth strategies adopted by players across key regions

To analyze the competitive developments, such as expansions and investments, new product launches, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and agreements, in the cloud computing market

A Discount can be asked before order a copy of Cloud Computing Market report at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/discount.aspx?name=1972464 .

Reason to buy this report:

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in the cloud computing market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall cloud computing market and the sub segments. The report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies.