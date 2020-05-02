Cloud Computing Market Growth and Company Overview 2024- Microsoft Azure, IBM, Aliyun, Google Cloud Platform, Salesforce, Rackspace, SAP, Oracle and Others

Cloud Computing is a term that portrays an expansive scope of innovation administrations. Usually portrayed as a stack (see graph beneath), as a reaction to the wide scope of administrations based over each other under the moniker “Cloud”.

Worldwide mammoth fabricates essentially appropriated in U.S.. The producers in U.S. have a long history and resolute status in this field. Makers, for example, Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure have relative larger amount of item’s quality. As to Germany, SAP has moved toward becoming as a worldwide pioneer. In Cina, Aliyun drives the innovation advancement.

In the international market, the marketing channels characteristic differ from company to company.

The giant companies are more likely to set their own big agents in some major countries and regions taking charge of regional business building their international market position.

Companies in developing countries such as China, in contrast, put more effort on native and domestic market, their product quality is not advanced enough when comparing with leading companies.

Company mergers and acquisitions, and inter-companies cooperation have occurred for development and growth. As the downstream consumption usually follows with developed and rapid economic growth areas, the developed areas’ company now put more effort to underdevelopment regions these years.

This industry is affected by the economy and policy, so it’s important to put an eye to economic indexes and leaders’ prefer. With the global economic recovery, more and more people get used to the cloud computing, especially in underdevelopment regions that have a large population and fast economic growth, the need of cloud computing will increase.

According to this study, over the next five years the Cloud Computing market will register a 30.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 182300 million by 2024, from US$ 36700 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Cloud Computing business, shared in Chapter 3.

Leading Cloud Computing Market Players

Amazon Web Services

Microsoft Azure

IBM

Aliyun

Google Cloud Platform

Salesforce

Rackspace

SAP

Oracle

Vmware

DELL

EMC

Research Objectives:

– To study and analyze the global Cloud Computing consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

– To understand the structure of Cloud Computing market by identifying its various subsegments.

– Focuses on the key global Cloud Computing manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

– To analyze the Cloud Computing with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

– To project the consumption of Cloud Computing submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

– To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

– To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

This study considers the Cloud Computing value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Infrastructure as a service (IaaS)

Platform as a Service (PaaS)

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Government

Small and Medium sized enterprises

Large enterprises

Global Cloud Computing Market – Regional and Geographical Segment

Americas

APAC

Southeast Asia

Europe

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

