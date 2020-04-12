Cloud Computing in Healthcare Market: Segmentation By Application, Service Model, Deployment Model, Global Industry Analysis, Scope, Size, Emerging Trends, Drivers and Forecast to 2023

Industry Outlook and Trend Analysis

The Cloud Computing in Healthcare Market was worth USD 3.05 billion in 2014 and is expected to reach approximately USD 16.25 billion by 2023, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.43% during the forecast period. Cloud computing, commonly alluded to as ‘the cloud’, is a technique to access and store the information and projects over the internet. The cloud computing is the delivery of computing resources over the internet on the basis of pay-for-use. The resources which are utilized are flexible and the client pay for the administrations acquired. Cloud computing enables the healthcare sector in multiple ways, for example, it enables experts to access and store information remotely, it provides efficient assistance in times of emergency so the experts can reach to the required spots, it gives and holds more data at a lesser cost, and clouding assists in storing and sharing data, which accelerates the therapeutic research.

Request us for the Sample Copy of the Report: https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/sample/ICT/QBI-CMR-ICT-54042

Drivers and Restraints

The worldwide cloud computing in healthcare market is anticipated to extend generously because of adoption of positive regulatory acts, developing investment from market players, expansion of high speed internet, government associations, rising awareness among consumers, rising interest for stringent administrative consistence, new installment methods, and the usage of the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act. The restraining factors for the worldwide healthcare cloud computing market are issues associated with data protection, increasing incidences of cloud information breaches, and complications related to data portability. There are major opportunities in the market for advancing responsible care organizations in order to expand scope for healthcare cloud computing and Telecloud. Rising prevalence of cloud computing solution for telemedicine is a lucrative trend for this market.

Market Segmentation

The Cloud Computing in Healthcare Market is segmented on the basis of application, service model and deployment model. Based on application the market is segmented into Non –Clinical and Clinical. Based on service model the market is segmented into Information service, Platform service and Software service. On the basis of deployment model the market is segmented into Public- cloud deployment model, Hybrid -cloud deployment model and Private- Cloud deployment model.

Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis

Geographically, North America commands the market due to expanding utilization of mobile devices for healthcare offices. In any case, the market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to develop at the quickest rate amid the estimate time frame because of colossal extension for development and the locale can rule the market later on.

For More Details, Communicate with our Analyst: https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/enquiry/ICT/QBI-CMR-ICT-54042/

Competitive Insights

The leading players in the market CareCloud, Dell EMC, Carestream Health, Hewlett-Packard, IBM, Iron Mountain, athenahealth, Dell, Cisco Systems, ClearDATA and Microsoft Corporation. The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and share of the overall industry.

The Cloud Computing in Healthcare Market is segmented on the basis of regions as follows-

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Buy the Updated Copy of the Report: https://www.qurateresearch.com/report/buy/ICT/QBI-CMR-ICT-54042/

Some of the key questions answered by the report are:

What was the market size in 2014 and forecast from 2015 to 2023?

What will be the industry market growth from 2015 to 2023?

What are the major drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and industry trends and their impact on the market forecast?

What are the major segments leading the market growth and why?

Which are the leading players in the market and what are the major strategies adopted by them to sustain the market competition?