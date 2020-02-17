Cloud Computing in Healthcare Market 2019 Key Findings and Critical Success Factors by Avizia, Biop Medical, Doctome, Medtronic, Merck, Novartis, Stanley Healthcare, Verge Health

Cloud computing (including IaaS, PaaS, SaaS, private, and hybrid cloud services, managed cloud services and cloud management platforms) accounted for 7.6% of a global information and communications technology (ICT) market that was worth $3 trillion in 2017, according to GlobalData. While the global ICT market is forecast to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1% between 2018 and 2022, cloud computing revenues, which passed $233B in 2017, are growing at more than 25%. In theory, the entire IT market could shift to the cloud, so the disruption yet to be unleashed onto the global software and IT services sector is likely to be substantial.

In recent years, investing in cloud computing technology has become an increased priority for healthcare organizations and networks. However, there is still inertia to overcome due to data security and privacy concerns, infrastructure availability, regulatory compliance worries, and a lack of the staff skills required to manage and maintain the technology.

Understanding and adopting a cloud-based model can be beneficial for healthcare, as cloud solutions offer flexibility, scalability, back-up options, and remote access to services and information. They also make sure crucial structures are still running in case of a single-point failure, and they make system recovery a lot easier and faster.

Get Sample Copy of this [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2495608

Key Highlights:

— Develop and design your corporate strategies through an in-house expert analysis of the key cloud computing technologies impacting the healthcare industry.

— Develop business strategies by understanding the key cloud computing technologies being used in the healthcare industry.

— Stay up to date on the industry’s big players in the cloud computing industry and where they sit in the value chain.

— Identify emerging industry trends in cloud computing technologies to gain a competitive advantage.

Scope:

– This report provides in-house analyst expertise on the applications of cloud computing in healthcare and identifies the winners in cloud professional services. Components of the report include —

— Key Players: identify the big players in the cloud computing industry and where they sit in the value chain.

— Trends in the Cloud Computing Industry: key trends driving the cloud computing industry classified by tech trends and healthcare trends.

— Industry Analysis: analysis of the impact of cloud computing in the healthcare industry.

— Impact of Cloud Computing in Healthcare: identify key cloud computing applications in the healthcare industry including case studies demonstrating how healthcare companies are using cloud computing for improved outcomes.

— Value Chain: identify the three key cloud computing applications driving growth in the cloud computing industry, highlighting the leaders in each category.

Key Players:

· Avizia

· Biop Medical

· Doctome

· Medtronic

· Merck

· Novartis

· Stanley Healthcare

· Verge Health

Make an Inquiry before [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2495608

Reasons to buy:

– Develop and design your corporate strategies through an in-house expert analysis of the key cloud computing technologies impacting the healthcare industry.

— Develop business strategies by understanding the key cloud computing technologies being used in the healthcare industry.

— Stay up to date on the industry’s big players in the cloud computing industry and where they sit in the value chain.

— Identify emerging industry trends in cloud computing technologies to gain a competitive advantage.

Key Points from TOC:

2 Players 6

3 Trends 7

3.1 Tech trends 7

3.2 Healthcare Trends 10

4 Value chain 12

4.1 Cloud Model (IaaS and PaaS) 13

4.1.1 Winners 13

4.1.2 Losers 13

4.2 Cloud model (SaaS) 14

4.2.1 Winners 14

4.2.2 Losers 15

4.3 Cloud professional services model 17

4.3.1 Winners 17

4.3.2 Losers 17

5 Industry Analysis 19

5.1 The industry backdrop 19

5.2 Cloud is the fourth computing wave 20

5.3 Despite Cloud Computing’s Rapid Growth, It Remains a Fraction of Global IT Spending 20

5.4 Market size and growth forecasts 21

5.4.1 Strategically, IaaS Is the Best Place to Be in the Cloud Computing Stack 22

5.4.2 SaaS Is the Largest Segment of the Cloud 23

5.4.3 The Hybrid Cloud Is Growing Fast… 23

5.4.4 …And So Is the Open-source Cloud 24

5.5 What Does the Future of the Cloud Look Like? 25

5.5.1 Cloud 2.0 25

5.6 The Future of Healthcare 26

5.7 Mergers and Acquisitions 27

5.7.1 All the big tech giants have made significant cloud acquisitions 27

5.7.2 Timeline 28

5.8 Additional Mergers and Acquisitions in Healthcare Cloud Computing 29

5.9 Strategic Alliances in Healthcare Cloud Computing 30

6 Impact of cloud computing on healthcare 32

6.1 Healthcare case studies 32

6.2 Clinical Trials Management 32

6.3 Drug Development 33

6.4 Hospital Management/Clinical Information Systems 33

6.5 Telemedicine 34

6.6 Medical Imaging 35

6.7 Medical Devices 36

6.8 Other Domains 37

6.9 Key Recommendations for Healthcare Organizations and Networks 38

6.10 Key Recommendations for Drug Developers 38

6.11 Key Recommendations for IT Vendors 39

7 Companies 40

7.1 Public tech companies 40

7.2 Healthcare companies 42

8 Technology Briefing 43

8.1 Defining cloud computing 43

8.2 The public cloud computing stack 43

8.3 Business Benefits of Cloud Computing 44

8.4 User benefits of cloud computing 45

8.5 Deployment Models 45

8.5.1 Public Cloud? 45

8.5.2 Private Cloud 46

8.5.3 Community Cloud 46

8.5.4 Hybrid cloud 46

8.6 Cloud Professional Services 46

8.6.1 Cloud Brokerage 46

8.6.2 Cloud Integration 46

8.6.3 Managed Cloud Services 47

9 Glossary 48

10 Appendix: Our “Thematic” research methodology 50

Get More Information about this [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/cloud-computing-in-healthcare-thematic-research

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Info:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager — Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas — 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884–6817; +912064101019

Email id: [email protected]