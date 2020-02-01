Cloud-Based Workload Scheduling Software Market 2019 Global Forecasts Analysis, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape and Key Regions 2026 Available at Data Bridge Market Research

Cloud-Based Workload Scheduling Software Market is expected to undergo healthy growth in the forecast period of 2019-2026, growing with a CAGR of 9.35%. This rise of market value is expected to be caused due to the increasing adoption of cloud-based services by the various multi-national enterprises. The report contains data from the base year of 2018, and the historic year of 2017. The Global Cloud-Based Workload Scheduling Software Market, By End-User (Corporate Organizations, Government Institutes, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Major Market Competitors/Players:

Cisco,

Dell,

GENERAL ELECTRIC,

Hitachi Ltd.,

BMC Software Inc.,

Broadcom,

Wrike Inc.,

IBM Corporation,

Symantec Corporation,

Pure Storage Inc.,

HelpSystems,

Turbonomic Inc.,

Qubole Inc.,

ASG Technologies,

NetApp,

Dillon Kane Group,

Oracle,

HyperGrid,

MVP Systems Software Inc.,

UNIRITA Inc.

Market Definition: Global Cloud-Based Workload Scheduling Software Market

Cloud-based workload scheduling software can be identified as software that is used for monitoring, automating and scheduling the workflow of the enterprise employed through the cloud. This software is used for the handling of thousands of workloads every day from the apex of control. Workload can be defined as an individual process or a compiled set of processes which ultimately produce a product with the software being present above every component. But the enablement of the software requires proper authentication at every step of the process.

Market Drivers:

Rise in adoption and growing preference of cloud-based services by the various multi-national enterprises is expected to drive the market growth

Availability of various types of tools in cloud-based services through which there is a significant reduction in operational costs

Market Restraints:

Availability and growth of open-source software in the market is expected to restrain the market growth

Requirement to fulfil the strict compliances and regulations is also expected to restrain the market growth

Segmentation: Global Cloud-Based Workload Scheduling Software Market

By End-User

Corporate Organizations

Government Institutes

Others

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In November 2018, Broadcom announced the acquisition of CA Technologies Inc., with the acquisition aimed at expanding the markets serviced and increase the market share of the company.

In November 2017, Dillon Kane Group announced the acquisition of Cisco’s workload automation software. The software will be renamed as the “Tidal Workload Automation”, and the company will be responsible for the advancements related to the software.

Competitive Analysis: Global Cloud-Based Workload Scheduling Software Market

Global cloud-based workload scheduling software market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of cloud-based workload scheduling software market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

