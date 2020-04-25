Cloud-based Video Conferencing Market 2019-2025 Top Companies- Avaya, Cisco, Huawei, Polycom, Blue Jeans and more…

A new market study, titled “Global Cloud-based Video Conferencing Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Cloud-based Video Conferencing Market



Cloud-based video conferencing or video conferencing-as-a-service (VCaaS) allows two or more locations to communicate by simultaneous two-sided audio and video transmissions. In cloud solutions, cloud server is used to transfer, access, and storage data. Video conferencing is different from videophone calls as the former is designed to process multiple locations rather than individuals. VCaaS provides organizations the benefits of high-quality HD video conferencing technology without any major investment in hardware, infrastructure, and network. Cloud-based video conferencing makes video transmissions easily accessible to anyone at any point of time from anywhere.

With the rising globalization of business organizations worldwide, need for flexible, scalable and cost effective communication techniques has grown substantially since the past few years. Video conferencing is a viable solution for organizations to organize online conference thereby eliminating the costs related to traveling and accommodation. Likewise, video conferencing acts as a boon for business entities having multiple geographical locations requiring frequent collaboration. Video conferencing solutions are available both; on-premise as well as cloud-based. This report focuses on the global Cloud-based Video Conferencing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cloud-based Video Conferencing development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Avaya

Cisco Systems

Huawei Investment & Holdings

Polycom

Blue Jeans Network

Fuze

LifeSize Communications

StarLeaf

Videxio

Vidyo

Zoom Video Communications

Request Free Sample Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4038323-global-cloud-based-video-conferencing-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hardware

Software

Market segment by Application, split into

Manufacturing

ICT

Healthcare

BFSI

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Cloud-based Video Conferencing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Cloud-based Video Conferencing development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.



Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix



View Detailed Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/4038323-global-cloud-based-video-conferencing-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)