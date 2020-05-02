Cloud-based Payroll Software Market 2019 Overview, Analysis, Segmentation by Product, Material, Industry Drivers, Trends and Forecast to 2025

“Global Cloud-based Payroll Software Market 2025” Report Provides Porters Five Forces Analysis Illustrates the Potency of Buyers & Suppliers Operating in the Industry & the Quantitative Analysis of The Global Market from 2019 to 2025 is Provided to Determine the Market Potential.

Payroll software automates, organizes, and simplifies complex compensation planning and enables managers to improve budget allocations, increase accuracy, and align compensation decisions with organizational guidelines. Enterprises are implementing payroll software to make better compensation decisions while reducing cycle times with up-to-date, accurate, and auditable processes. Cloud-based payroll software is being installed by companies as it is economical and improves the efficiency of the compensation and review processes.

The growing acceptance of cloud-based payroll software can be attributed to its advantages over the traditional payroll process. Cloud-based payroll software enables organizations to access data and services remotely through a web-browser without installing and managing application software. Cloud-based payroll software also provides flexibility in the deployment and has a short implementation time. This reduces implementation cost and improves the return on investment. One of the main benefits of cloud-based payroll software is the ability to access it from anywhere.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Reduction in TCO. For traditional on-site security software, TCO includes a high upfront software license cost and software implementation cost coupled with a high maintenance cost. In the case of cloud, cloud vendors are responsible for the implementation, maintenance, updates, and backup of software, thereby reducing the need for internal IT administration. In addition, the pricing model of cloud-based payroll software is based on the pay-per-use model, where customers pay according to their use of the services, as opposed to a traditional on-site model that requires a one-time substantial capital investment and ongoing operational costs.

In 2018, the global Cloud-based Payroll Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Cloud-based Payroll Software Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cloud-based Payroll Software Market development in United States, Europe and China.

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Cloud-based Payroll Software Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Cloud-based Payroll Software Market development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Cloud-based Payroll Software are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

The key players covered in this study

ADP

CoreHR

Oracle

Paychex

SAP Success Factors

Ultimate Software

Workday

Aditro

Advanced

Affinity

Ascentis

BenefitMall

beqom

Ceridian HCM

CloudPay

Datacom

Execupay

Gusto

iAdmin

IRIS Software

Paycom

Payroo

Sage (UK)

SmartPayroll Australia

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Business Software

Cloud ERP Software

Services Automation

Market segment by Application, split into

SMEs

Large Enterprises

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Major Points from TOC:

Chapter One: Cloud-based Payroll Software Market Report Overview

Chapter Two: Global Cloud-based Payroll Software Market Growth Trends

Chapter Three: Cloud-based Payroll Software Market Share by Key Players

Chapter Four: Cloud-based Payroll Software Market Breakdown Data by Type and Application

Chapter Five: Cloud-based Payroll Software Market-United States

Chapter Six: Cloud-based Payroll Software Market-Europe

Chapter Seven: Cloud-based Payroll Software Market-China

Chapter Eight: Cloud-based Payroll Software Market-Japan

Chapter Nine: Cloud-based Payroll Software Market-Southeast Asia

Chapter Ten: Cloud-based Payroll Software Market-India

Chapter Eleven: Cloud-based Payroll Software Market-Central & South America

Chapter Twelve: Cloud-based Payroll Software Market International Players Profiles

Chapter Thirteen: Cloud-based Payroll Software Market Forecast 2019-2025

Chapter Fourteen: Cloud-based Payroll Software Market Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Cloud-based Payroll Software Market Appendix

