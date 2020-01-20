The report analyzes and presents an overview of “Cloud-based IDS IPS Market 2019 Competition News, Trends and Forecast by 2025” worldwide.

Intrusion detection system (IDS) is a framework for monitoring network traffic for any suspicious activity and helps in anomaly detection by sending alerts. Intrusion prevention system (IPS) not only detects vulnerability exploits but goes a step ahead and rejects potentially malicious network packets. Both IDS and IPS expand the array of security controls for cloud computing services and resources. A well-configured and strategically placed IDS/IPS system helps in creating a robust multi-layered defense system within the cloud network. Frequently, IDS functionality is considered a subset of IPS. When incorporated in cloud computing environment, IDS and IPS are also helpful in mitigating various insider attacks, such as sophisticated DoS or DDoS attacks, thereby closing all security gaps.

Cloud-based IDS and IPS software and hardware are gaining increasing significance public cloud infrastructure for companies moving their crucial workloads to common public cloud infrastructures. They occupy a vital role in managing unique security needs in the shared pool of configurable computing resources characterizing the cloud environment. Security policies based on network-based or host-based IDS and IPS function by using different methods of anomaly detection and prevention catering to a variety of needs for end users.

Global Cloud-based IDS IPS Market: Trends and Opportunities

The rapid evolution of information technologies has led to increased vulnerabilities in cloud computing environments, intensifying the need for robust multi-layered defense system. This is a key factor bolstering the demand for cloud-based intrusion detection system and intrusion prevention system world over. The pressing need for identifying and preventing cyberattacks in enterprise data hosted on cloud infrastructure world over is a notable factor driving the market. The rising demand for regulating risk management across the cloud environment among enterprises is a key factor accentuating the market.

Small- and medium- scale enterprises are focused on reducing the cost and managing the complexity of security in cloud environments by adopting IDS and IPS. This is a crucial factor boosting the uptake. Industry initiatives toward the successful deployment and operations of IDS/IPS bodes well for the cloud-based IDS IPS market. The market is expected to especially benefit from the rapid advances being made by the cloud platforms.

The advent of products with advanced functionalities has expanded the capabilities of IDS and IPS by offering threat intelligence, log management, automated incident reports, and real time altering. The strikingly dynamic nature of virtualization offered by cloud platforms may act as hindrance to the growth of the market.

Global Cloud-based IDS IPS Market: Regional Outlook

The report offers a comprehensive assessment of various trends affecting the revenue of prominent regional markets. The factors driving the adoption in various regions are included in the analysis. The study identifies imminent investment pockets in key regions over the assessment period of 2017–2025. Some of the key regional markets can be North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific are potentially attractive markets for cloud-based IDS IPS.

Companies mentioned in the report

The study offers a detailed profiling of various players, highlighting recent research and development activities, and the strategies adopted by consolidating their positions in the global market. Players expected to hold a prominent position in the market include Alert Logic, MetaFlows Inc., Trend Micro Inc., Intel Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., AlienVault, Inc., Virtela Technology Services Inc., Sophos Ltd., SecureWorks, Inc., CenturyLink Cloud, McAfee, LLC, and , Inc.

