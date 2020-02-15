CLOUD-BASED DRUG DISCOVERY PLATFORMS MARKET RESEARCH – INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, GROWTH, SIZE, SHARE, TRENDS, FORECAST TO 2025

This report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

This report focuses on the global Cloud-Based Drug Discovery Platforms status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

Among the various end users of cloud-based drug discovery platforms, pharmaceutical vendors are likely to be major stakeholders holding a high value share of the global cloud-based drug discovery platform market. An opportunity analysis of the global market reveals that leading software vendors have already adopted cloud-based drug discovery platforms to facilitate seamless research and development processes. As there is less adoption of these cloud-based platforms in several countries of the MEA, public and private ventures are taking initiatives to invest in the R&D process in this region. Moreover, the MEA cloud-based drug discovery platform revolution will witness significant growth in the coming years, thereby creating better opportunities for software vendors for growth and expansion.

Keeping the needs of consumers in mind, key players in the cloud-based drug discovery platform are offering flexible, cost-effective, and highly secure cloud-based storage options to consumers. Cloud-based drug discover platform runs at zero lag time, saving time and giving real-time access to users. This is another reason for the growing adoption of cloud-based drug discovery platform globally.

In 2017, the global Cloud-Based Drug Discovery Platforms market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

IBM

Accenture

Tata Consultancy Services

SAS Institute

BioXcel

Cloud Pharmaceuticals

WuXi AppTec

Dassault System

Acelot

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

IaaS

PaaS

SaaS

Market segment by Application, split into

Hospitals

Pharmaceutical Companies

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Cloud-Based Drug Discovery Platforms status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Cloud-Based Drug Discovery Platforms development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

