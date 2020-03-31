Cloud Backup Market by Component, solution, services, Deployment model, Organization Size, Verticals and Geography-Global Forecast to 2025

Cloud backup is an alternative to conventional backup, which is used to create, edit, manage and restore data, and application and services by using cloud computing infrastructure and resources. Global cloud back up market is estimated to be valued at US$ 1287 million by 2017. By the end of 2025, the cloud backup market is projected to reach US$ 6367 million, exhibiting a CAGR of 22.1%. Rising data volume, increasing installation of internet of things, rising adoption of software as a service are some of the key factors fueling growth of the cloud backup market.

Market Dynamics

Increasing volume of data is one of the major drivers for growth of the cloud backup market. According to Coherent Market Insights, in 2016, 16.1 zettabyte of data was generated, globally. Moreover, adoption of Internet of Things is increasing the volume of data generated through connected devices. According to Coherent Market Insights, in 2016, the number of connected device was around 6.4 billion, globally. Data from these devices needs to be stored and requires huge storage space. This factor is expected to fuel demand for cloud backup. Rising adoption of Software-as-a-Service platform (SaaS), increasing digitalization, and growing use of cloud technology by small and medium enterprises is also expected to accelerate growth of the cloud backup market.

Key features of the study:

This report provides an in-depth analysis of cloud backup market and provides market size (US$ Million) and Cumulative Annual Growth Rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2017 – 2025), considering 2016 as the base year

It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, regional outlook, and competitive strategy adopted by the leading players

It profiles leading players in the global cloud backup market based on the following parameters – regulatory landscape, company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans.

Key companies covered as a part of this study include Amazon Web Services, Barracuda Networks, Inc., Code42 Software, Inc., Datto, Inc., Dropbox, Inc., Druva Software, EMC Corporation, Google Inc., IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Veeam Software, and VMware Inc.

Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decision regarding their future product launch, technology up-gradation, market expansion and marketing tactics

The global cloud backup market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would have ease in decision making through the various strategy matrices used in analyzing the cloud backup market.

Detail Cloud Backup Market Segmentation:

Global Cloud Backup Market, By Component: Solution Personal Backup Business Backup Cloud backup for Service providers Service Management and Customization Professional Services Training and consulting Integrations

Global Cloud Backup Market, By Deployment Model: Public cloud Private cloud Hybrid cloud

Global Cloud Backup Market, By Organization Size: Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises Large Enterprises

Global Cloud Backup Market, By Vertical: Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance Consumer Goods and Retail Education Government and Public Sector Healthcare and Life Sciences Manufacturing Media and Entertainment Telecommunication and ITeS Others



