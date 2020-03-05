Cloud API Market Will Reflect Significant Growth Prospects during 2018-2025

Up from US$ XX Mn estimated for 2018, the global cloud API market is foreseen to reach US$ XX Mn during the next decade. By 2025 end, the market will possibly witness steadfast growth at an impressive CAGR of XX% over the assessment period,” quoted an expert market research analyst from Trends Market Research (TMR).

A recently published report by the company, titled “Cloud API Market by 2025” indicates flourishing growth potential of the global market for cloud application programming interface (API). The report, as the title suggests, reflects rapid emergence of the SMEs end-user segment during the next decade.

The analyst further added, “Growing business dependency on cloud applications and shooting adoption of connectivity devices are collectively favoring the market for cloud API globally. Moreover, rising adoption of micro service-based architecture will play a role in popularizing the implementation of cloud API globally.”

SMEs are rapidly embracing mobile and cloud-based platforms for managing their back-end services and applications, which prompts at bright future prospects for the cloud API market. Based on this market observation, it is quite clear that with a growing number of small and medium enterprise launches, the demand for cloud API will prevail progressively. While large enterprises continue to remain the dominant end-user segment with a value beyond US$ XX Bn in 2025, ResearchReport Insights concludes a higher growth rate for SMEs end-user segment over 2018-2025.

Among BFSI, IT and telecommunications, hospitality, healthcare, and media and entertainment, the BFSI sector will maintain the top consumer position in the cloud API market, accounting for over US$ XX Mn in terms of 2025 revenues.

Among the key platform management providers, integration specialists, pure players, and system integrators operating in the global cloud API marketplace, Microsoft Corporation, Axway Software SA, Accenture, The Hewlett-Packard Company, Oracle Corporation, and IBM Corporation make it to the list. Moreover, the market is governed by a few core companies, including Google Inc., CA Technologies, Inc., TIBCO Mashrey, SAP S.E., Apigee Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Inc., and 3scale Inc.

The report further analyzes regional segmentation of the global cloud API market. According to market research, North America will continue to represent the largest revenue generator, contributing over US$ 850 Mn to the entire market value in 2025. The western European market will possibly experience an upswing owing to surging adoption of cloud API within the BFSI vertical, resulting in a total of nearly XX% value share in 2025.

Rampant proliferation of the digitization trend will however fuel the market in Asia Pacific (excluding Japan) at a rapid pace, eventually leading to a significant hike in revenues over the assessment period. The APEJ market is estimated to expand at the highest CAGR of XX%. Cloud API market in the MEA region will be at a nascent stage through 2025, which highlights multiple untapped opportunities in this market for domestic API players.

