Cloud Accounting Software Market Expected To Reach 4250 Million US$ By 2025, With A CAGR Of 6.2% During 2019-2025

The growth of cloud accounting software market is predicted to be promising at a healthy CAGR of 6.2% between 2019 and 2025. With businesses today striving for reliable foolproof accounting applications integral for operations, favorably on the cloud, demand for cloud accounting software is far from waning off.

This is a plus to the cloud accounting software market. Furthermore, performance and capabilities of cloud accounting software akin to software as a service (SaaS) platform is another positive to the cloud accounting software market.

This report studies the Cloud (SaaS, Online) Accounting Software market, online accounting systems are specifically designed to be used through the Internet, rather than being installed locally onto company computers. This reduces information technology requirements like server hardware, backups and maintenance and shifts the expenditure from being a large up-front capital cost to a much smaller, but ongoing, monthly or annual fee.

Cloud Accounting Software is a type of tools to accounting activities. There are two types of accounting software online: browser-based, SaaS and application service providers (ASPs), and the browser-based, SaaS type is leading the growing market at present.

Cloud Accounting Software is mainly used for three applications: SMEs (small & medium enterprises), Large Enterprises, Other Users (personal users or non-profit organizations). And SMEs was the most widely used area which took up about 72% of the global total in 2017.

North America is the largest consumption countries of Cloud Accounting Software in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years. USA market took up about 35.6% the global market in 2017, while EU was about 23.4%.

In 2018, the global Cloud Accounting Software market size was 2630 million US$ and it is expected to reach 4250 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 6.2% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Cloud Accounting Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cloud Accounting Software development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Intuit

Sage

SAP

Oracle(NetSuite)

Microsoft

Infor

Epicor

Workday

Unit4

Xero

Yonyou

Kingdee

Acclivity

FreshBooks

Zoho

Assit Cornerstone

MEGI

Reckon

KashFlow

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Browser-based, SaaS

Application Service Providers (ASPs)

Market segment by Application, split into

SMEs

Large Enterprises

Other Users

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Cloud Accounting Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Cloud Accounting Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

