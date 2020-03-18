Cloud Access Security Brokers Market Growth Trends and future prospects 2024 – Skyhigh Networks, Bitglass, Managed Methods, Ciphercloud, Netskope, Protegrity and Others

A cloud access security broker (CASB) is a software tool or service that sits between an organization’s on-premises infrastructure and a cloud provider’s infrastructure. A CASB acts as a gatekeeper, allowing the organization to extend the reach of their security policies beyond their own infrastructure.

Complete business functionality can be accessed through SaaS at lower operating costs. This has supported the deployment of SaaS-delivered services significantly across SMBs. The rising adoption of the cloud has raised security concerns, leading to a positive influence on the growth of the global CASB market. Governing bodies continually revamp regulations, making it difficult for cloud storage vendors to manage cloud security platforms. Thus, the outsourcing of security solutions has become the foremost trend and is further driving the CASB market. However, a lack of awareness about security pertaining to the use of cloud technologies serves as a constraint for the CASB market.

North America recorded the greatest implementation of CASB services since their inception, and the region is expected to dominate the CASB market at the share of 41.20% in 2017. This high growth rate is anticipated due to the expansion of cloud-enabled services across the U.S. Moreover, rising awareness in cloud security has further strengthened the market for CASB services in North America.

Leading Cloud Access Security Brokers Market Players

Palo Alto Networks

IBM Managed Cloud Services

Forcepoint

Imperva, Inc.

Symantec Corporation

Oracle

Microsoft Cloud App Security

Cisco Cloudlock

Fortinet, Inc

Skyhigh Networks

Bitglass

Managed Methods

Ciphercloud

Netskope

Protegrity

Centrify Identity Service

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

SaaS

IaaS

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

BFSI

Government

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Manufacturing

Others

Global Cloud Access Security Brokers Market – Regional and Geographical Segment

Americas

APAC

Southeast Asia

Europe

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Research Objectives:

– To study and analyze the global Cloud Access Security Brokers consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

– To understand the structure of Cloud Access Security Brokers market by identifying its various subsegments.

– Focuses on the key global Cloud Access Security Brokers manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

– To analyze the Cloud Access Security Brokers with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

– To project the consumption of Cloud Access Security Brokers submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

– To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

– To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

