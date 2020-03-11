Clothing Market 2019 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth Analysis and Forecast to 2020

Summary:

Introduction

Global Clothing Market

Clothing remains largely a discretionary purchase compared to other consumer goods. The global clothing market is continuously growing and it is of utmost importance to the economy in terms of trade, employment, investment and revenue all over the world. The ever changing clothing business always attempts to adapt to customer trends and new technology allowing the consumers shopping experience to be more enjoyable and ergonomic. The clothing industry is highly versatile in nature with vast product differentiation, short product life styles and characterized by great pace of demand change. The sales of apparel particularly from online channels are now growing faster than any other e-commerce product segment. Changing fashion trends, rising middle class population, increasing disposable income, lifestyles and generations of consumers are positively impacting the clothing market worldwide.

Global Clothing Market Demand and Forecast – Regional Analysis

Asia and Australasia is the largest regional market for clothing. A multitude of international fashion retailers are seeking to grab maximum share of the larger Asian region. The Asian and Australasia clothing market is expected to grow rapidly over the next five years. North America is the second largest regional market for clothing holding XX% share in 2014. Western Europe stands at the third spot in the global clothing market in 2014. Clothing has been the most purchased physical product in recent years in many countries across Western Europe, including the UK, Spain, Italy and others. Latin America and Middle East and North Africa (MENA) accounted for XX% and XX% share of the global clothing market respectively in 2014.

Asia and Australasia Clothing Market Demand and Forecast – Country Wise

In Asia and Australasia clothing market, China and Hong Kong together account for over 50% share of the clothing market in 2014. China is the largest clothing market accounting for XX% share in 2014 being followed by Hong Kong with XX% share in the same year. Japan is the third leading country in the Asia and Australasia clothing market. Vietnam stands at the fourth spot with XX% market share in 2014. Australia, Indonesia and South Korea controls XX% share each of the Asia and Australasia clothing market in 2014. India, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore and Thailand are the emerging clothing market in the Asian region.

