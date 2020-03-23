Clothing and Footwear Retailing Market Shares, Summary and Forecasts to 2022

“Clothing and Footwear Retailing in the Netherlands, Market Shares, Summary and Forecasts to 2022″, provides data for historic and forecast retail sales, and also includes information on the business environment and country risk related to the Netherlands retail environment. In addition, it analyzes the key consumer trends influencing the Netherlands clothing and footwear industry.

Ask for PDF Sample with Full TOC at https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2495691

Clothing & footwear sector sales accounted for 13.5% of the overall retail sales and remains as the second largest sector in 2017. Sector sales reached €16.3 billion in 2017 and are forecast to grow at a CAGR of 3.4% between 2017 and 2022 to reach €19.3 billion by 2022.

What else does this report offer?

– In-depth analysis of the latest trends in consumer shopping, covering the factors driving shopping, consumer insights, market dynamics

– The report also details major retailers in clothing and footwear category group with their product proposition analysis and market positioning in 2017 along with recent key developments

– Market insights based on consumer trends, changing economic and demographic factors, technology innovations, and other macroeconomic factors

– Retail sales and the fastest-growing product categories in clothing and footwear sector

– Qualitative and quantitative insights of changing retail dynamics in clothing and footwear sector.

Scope

– The Netherlands retail market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 3.0% during 2017-2022

– Clothing & footwear to register steady growth in the forecast period

– Sales will be driven by value fast fashion retailers

– Growing inclination for fashion footwear to drive sales

– Specialist retailers cede ground to online retail

– Fashion-conscious youth to drive online sales

– Hema and H&M leads in a fragmented market

– Only registered the highest sales growth during 2016-2017.

Reasons to buy

– Gain a comprehensive knowledge on clothing and footwear sector in the Netherlands retail market and develop a competitive advantage from the start of your supply chain

– Investigate current and forecast behavior trends in clothing and footwear category to identify the best opportunities to exploit

– Understand the fastest growing categories including menswear, womenswear, childrenswear, men’s footwear, women’s footwear and children’s footwear in the market

– Analysis of key international and domestic players operating in the clothing and footwear market

– Analyze the recommended actions to align your marketing strategies with the crucial trends influencing consumer behavior

– Explore novel opportunities that will allow you to align your product offerings and strategies to meet demand by analyzing the vital economic and population trends, key consumer and technology trends influencing the clothing and footwear market.

Companies Mentioned:

Hema

H&M

Primark

C&A

Vero Moda

Action

Wehkamp

Zara

Only

Zeeman

Make an Inquiry before [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2495691

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Information:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +9164101019

Email: [email protected]