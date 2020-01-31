Clothing and Footwear Retailing in South Korea, Market Shares, Summary and Forecasts to 2022

“Clothing & footwear Retailing in South Korea, Market Shares, Summary and Forecasts to 2022”, provides data for historic and forecast retail sales, and also includes information on the business environment and country risk related to South Korea retail environment. In addition, it analyzes the key consumer trends influencing South Korea clothing and footwear industry.

The clothing & footwear sector is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% between 2017 and 2022 to reach ?69,244 billion by the end of 2022. Women’s categories (womenswear & women’s footwear) dominate the sector by contributing 46.7% of overall sector sales in 2017.

What else does this report offer?

— In-depth analysis of the latest trends in consumer shopping, covering the factors driving shopping, consumer insights, market dynamics

— The report also details major retailers in clothing and footwear category group with their product proposition analysis and market positioning in 2017 along with recent key developments

— Market insights based on consumer trends, changing economic and demographic factors, technology innovations, and other macroeconomic factors

— Retail sales and the fastest-growing product categories in clothing and footwear sector

— Qualitative and quantitative insights of changing retail dynamics in clothing and footwear sector.

Scope:

– South Korea retail market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% during 2017–2022

— Consumers’ quick adoption of latest fashion trends to drive growth

— Clothing is the largest category in terms of sales

— Womenswear is the largest segment within clothing

— Menswear sales increase with rising employment

— Replacement needs drive growth in childrenswear segment

— Footwear category to recover during 2017–2022, buoyed by growth in economy

— Department stores cede ground to online

— Domestic retailers dominate the sector

— Shinsegae registered the highest growth in 2017, buoyed by online sales.

Key Players:

· Lotte Department

· NewCore Outlet

· Shinsegae

· UNIQLO

· 2001 Outlet

· S.I Village

· E-mart

· Hyundai Department

· Hanwha Galleria

· Zara

Reasons to buy:

– Gain a comprehensive knowledge on clothing and footwear sector in the South Korea retail market and develop a competitive advantage from the start of your supply chain

— Investigate current and forecast behavior trends in clothing and footwear category to identify the best opportunities to exploit

— Understand the fastest growing categories including menswear, womenswear, childrenswear, men’s footwear, women’s footwear and children’s footwear in the market

— Analysis of key international and domestic players operating in the clothing and footwear market

— Analyze the recommended actions to align your marketing strategies with the crucial trends influencing consumer behavior

— Explore novel opportunities that will allow you to align your product offerings and strategies to meet demand by analyzing the vital economic and population trends, key consumer and technology trends influencing the clothing and footwear market.

Key Points from TOC:

Key findings

The state of the nation

The state of retail

Clothing & footwear

Definitions

Methodology

