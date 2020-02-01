Clothing and Footwear Retailing in Singapore Market Shares, Summary and Forecasts to 2022

“Clothing & footwear Retailing in Singapore, Market Shares, Summary and Forecasts to 2022″, provides data for historic and forecast retail sales, and also includes information on the business environment and country risk related to Singapore retail environment. In addition, it analyzes the key consumer trends influencing Singapore clothing and footwear industry.

The sector is the second largest in terms of value sales with sales reaching SGD5.5 billion in 2017 and sales are forecast to register a CAGR of 2.4% during 2017-2022 to reach SGD6.3 billion by 2022.

Major Companies Mentioned:

UNIQLO

qoo10

Takashimaya

OG

Tangs

DFS

H&M

Isetan

Bhg

Zara (Franchise)

What else does this report offer?

– In-depth analysis of the latest trends in consumer shopping, covering the factors driving shopping, consumer insights, market dynamics

– The report also details major retailers in clothing and footwear category group with their product proposition analysis and market positioning in 2017 along with recent key developments

– Market insights based on consumer trends, changing economic and demographic factors, technology innovations, and other macroeconomic factors

– Retail sales and the fastest-growing product categories in clothing and footwear sector

– Qualitative and quantitative insights of changing retail dynamics in clothing and footwear sector.

Scope

– Singapore retail market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 3.0% during 2017-2022

– Rise in tourists and improvement in economy drove sector sales in 2017

– Clothing category to register growth buoyed by rising tourism and wages

– Growing economy set to drive category sales through 2022

– Online channel sales undermine sales of specialist retailers

– Increasing adoption of online channel set to propel sales through 2022

– Uniqlo, the fast fashion retailer, leads the market with a 4.4% share in 2017

– qoo10 registered the highest growth during 2016-2017.

Reasons to buy

– Gain a comprehensive knowledge on clothing and footwear sector in the Singapore retail market and develop a competitive advantage from the start of your supply chain

– Investigate current and forecast behavior trends in clothing and footwear category to identify the best opportunities to exploit

– Understand the fastest growing categories including menswear, womenswear, childrenswear, men’s footwear, women’s footwear and children’s footwear in the market

– Analysis of key international and domestic players operating in the clothing and footwear market

– Analyze the recommended actions to align your marketing strategies with the crucial trends influencing consumer behavior

– Explore novel opportunities that will allow you to align your product offerings and strategies to meet demand by analyzing the vital economic and population trends, key consumer and technology trends influencing the clothing and footwear market.

