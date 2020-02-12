Clothing and footwear retailing in Belgium, Market Shares, Summary and Forecasts to 2022

“Clothing & footwear retailing in Belgium, Market Shares, Summary and Forecasts to 2022”, provides data for historic and forecast retail sales, and also includes information on the business environment and country risk related to Belgium retail environment. In addition, it analyzes the key consumer trends influencing Belgium clothing and footwear industry.

Belgium’s clothing & footwear sector is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 2.7% during 2017-2022, from €10.2 billion in 2016 to €11.6 billion by the end of 2022.

Major Companies Mentioned:

Esprit, H&M, Zara, JBC, C&A, Galeria Inno, Torfs, Zeeman, A.S. Adventure, Primark

What else does this report offer?

– In-depth analysis of the latest trends in consumer shopping, covering the factors driving shopping, consumer insights, market dynamics

– The report also details major retailers in clothing and footwear category group with their product proposition analysis and market positioning in 2017 along with recent key developments

– Market insights based on consumer trends, changing economic and demographic factors, technology innovations, and other macroeconomic factors

– Retail sales and the fastest-growing product categories in clothing and footwear sector

– Qualitative and quantitative insights of changing retail dynamics in clothing and footwear sector.

Scope

– Belgium retail market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 2.2% during 2017-2022

– Increasing employment and wages to drive sector sales through 2022

– Clothing is the largest and the fastest-growing category in the sector

– Retailers are using new formats and propositions to drive sales

– Womenswear is the largest segment within clothing

– Specialist retailers cede ground to online channel

– Online sales to register healthy growth in the forecast period

– International retailers dominate the sector.

Reasons to buy

– Gain a comprehensive knowledge on clothing and footwear sector in the Belgium retail market and develop a competitive advantage from the start of your supply chain

– Investigate current and forecast behavior trends in clothing and footwear category to identify the best opportunities to exploit

– Understand the fastest growing categories including menswear, womenswear, childrenswear, men’s footwear, women’s footwear and children’s footwear in the market

– Analysis of key international and domestic players operating in the clothing and footwear market

– Analyze the recommended actions to align your marketing strategies with the crucial trends influencing consumer behavior

– Explore novel opportunities that will allow you to align your product offerings and strategies to meet demand by analyzing the vital economic and population trends, key consumer and technology trends influencing the clothing and footwear market.

Table of Contents

Key findings 03

The State of the Nation 04

The State of Retail 11

Clothing & footwear 22

Definitions 38

Methodology 49