Closed System Transfer Devices Market Reaching at US$ 982 Million Investment to 2024 Study by (Diaphragm and Air Filtration)

New report on closed system transfer devices market estimates size & future growth potential of regions. Growth Estimated by Key Top Players B. Braun Melsungen AG, Yukon Medical, ICU Medical, Inc. and Baxter International, Inc.

Closed system transfer devices market is projected to reach USD 982 million by 2024 from USD 390 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 20.3%. Also, these systems are truly closed in nature, providing maximum safety to healthcare workers and patients. These factors are driving the adoption of compartmentalized devices in the CSTDs market. The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in this market along with their company profiles, product offerings, and recent developments.

The closed system transfer devices market in the Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is due to the rising incidence of cancer and the increasing demand for better healthcare services in developing economies such as India and China. In addition, the increasing focus of international players on emerging markets is further expected to drive the growth of this market in the APAC.

Factors like rising incidence of cancer, an increasing number of oncology drug approvals, increasing use of closed system transfer devices to combat harmful effects of cytotoxic or antineoplastic drugs, & improving regulatory guidelines regarding safe handling & use of hazardous drugs are driving growth of closed system transfer devices market.

Closed system transfer devices market is segmented into diaphragm-based devices, compartmentalized devices, and air cleaning/filtration devices. The compartmentalized devices segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Compartmentalized devices are priced at alower cost as compared to diaphragm-based devices.

Top players covered in closed system transfer devices market report are Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), ICU Medical, Inc. (US), Equashield LLC. (US), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Corvida Medical (US), Yukon Medical (US), JMS Co., Ltd. (US), CODAN Medizinische Geräte GmbH & Co KG (Germany), Baxter International, Inc. (US), VICTUS (US), and Caragen Ltd. (Ireland).

In closed system transfer devices market report the hospitals segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2019. The large share and high growth of this segment are mainly due to the strong financial capabilities of hospitals for purchasing high-priced CSTDs as compared to oncology centers and clinics, large cancer patient pool, and the increasing need to comply with the regulatory guidelines established by the FDA and NIOSH regarding the safety of healthcare providers.

A breakdown of the primary participants referred to for this report is provided below:

By Company Type: Tier 1 (45%), Tier 2 (30%), and Tier 3 (25%)

By Designation: C-level (45%), Director Level (35%), and Others (20%)

By Region: North America (55%), Europe (18%), Asia Pacific (12%), Latin America (10%),and the Middle East & Africa (5%)

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The rising incidence of cancer, increasing demand for better healthcare services in developing economies, and increasing focus of international players on emerging markets such as India and China are driving the growth of the closed system transfer devices market in the Asia Pacific.