Closed Drug Transfer Systems Market: Competitive Dynamics & Global Outlook 2024

Closed Drug Transfer Systems is a drug transfer device that mechanically prohibits the transfer of environmental contaminants into a system and the escape of hazardous drug or vapor concentrations outside the system, which designed to prevent the escape of hazardous drug vapors into the environment during drug reconstitution and administration.

According to this study, over the next five years the Closed Drug Transfer Systems market will register a 20.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1135.8 million by 2024, from US$ 541.7 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Closed Drug Transfer Systems business, shared in Chapter 3.

United States dominated the Closed System Drug Transfer Device (CSTD), and is the largest production base. In addition to United States, there are some other production areas, such as Europe. In consumption market, North America is the mainly consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2018, North America occupied 77.4% of the global revenue in total.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Closed Drug Transfer Systems market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Closed Drug Transfer Systems value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

BD Medical, Inc

Equashield, LLC

Teva Medical Ltd

Corvida Medical

ICU Medical, Inc

Market Segment by Type, covers

Closed Vial Access Devices

Closed Syringe Safety Devices

Closed Bag/Line Access Devices

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Hospital

Clinic

