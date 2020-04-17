Clinical Workflow Solution Market Value Share, Analysis and Segments 2019-2025 | Hill-Rom Ascom GE Healthcare Koninklijke Philips Cisco Stanley Black & Decker

In 2018, the global Clinical Workflow Solution market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 14% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Clinical Workflow Solution status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Clinical Workflow Solution development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Hill-Rom

Ascom

GE Healthcare

Koninklijke Philips

Cisco

Stanley Black & Decker

Cerner

Infor

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Mckesson Corporation (Change Healthcare)

Voalte

PatientSafe Solutions

PatientKeeper

Meta Healthcare IT Solutions

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Workflow Automation Solutions

Care Collaboration Solutions

Real-time Communication Solutions

Data Integration

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Hospitals

Long-term care facilities

Ambulatory Care Centers

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Clinical Workflow Solution are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.