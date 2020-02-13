Clinical Trial & Results on Hyperoxaluria Therapeutics

Hyperoxaluria is a medical condition which involves increased oxalate in urine. The causes of hyperoxaluria include consumption of oxalate-rich foods, intestinal disorders and genetic disorders. The disease is categorized into different types which includes primary hyperoxaluria, enteric hyperoxaluria and hyperoxaluria related to eating high-oxalate foods.

The symptoms observed during hyperoxaluria are severe back pain, blood in urine, frequent urge to urinate, pain when urinating, and fever. The complications associated with the hyperoxaluria includes kidney damage, decreased urine output, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, pale skin colour related to anemia and swelling of hands and feet. Hyperoxaluria is treated by using medications, high fluid intake, dietary changes, dialysis and transplantation.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. is in the process of developing ALLN-177 as a non-absorbed oral enzyme that specifically degrades oxalate for the treatment of hyperoxaluria. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc., and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. are some other companies having pipeline drugs for hyperoxaluria.

