Clinical Trial Packaging Market Worth US$1.66 bn by 2025| Bilcare Limited, Fisher Clinical Services

The global clinical trial packaging market is expected to see a steady growth in the forthcoming years, according to a recent report by Transparency Market Research (TMR). The market scenario is exhibits intense competition and fragmentation at present. The top five enterprises collectively held less than 15% of the total market share in 2017. Vendors in the industry are being receptive to needs of large pharmaceuticals that are developing novel drugs, and are targeting such enterprises. Key players in the clinical trial packaging market are Westrock Company, PAREXEL International Corporation, Almac Group Limited, Bilcare Limited, Fisher Clinical Services, and Sharp Clinical Services, Inc.

TMR projects global clinical trial packaging market to be at nearly US$919.92 mn in 2016. The market is predicted to expand at a healthy CAGR of 6.9% during forecast period 2017 to 2025 and rise to a valuation of US$1.66 bn by the end of 2025.

Of the key packaging types examined in the report, the segment of bottles dominated the market in 2017, holding nearly 65.1% of the global market. The segment is also likely to retain its dominant spot during the forecast period. Geographically, the market in North America is anticipated to lead the global clinical trial packaging market during the forecast period, registering the highest CAGR of 7.7% in terms of value.

Get The Sample Report : https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=14465

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Introduction

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Market Taxonomy

3. Clinical Trial Packaging Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Clinical Trial Packaging Market and Y-o-Y Growth

4. Clinical Trial Packaging Market Analysis

4.1. Market Size (US$ ‘000) and Forecast

4.1.1. Market Size and Y-o-Y Growth

4.1.2. Absolute $ Opportunity

4.2. Market Overview

4.2.1. Value Chain

4.2.2. List of Active Participants

4.2.2.1. Raw material Suppliers

4.2.2.2. Manufacturer

4.2.2.3. Distributors

4.2.2.4. End User

5. Market Dynamics

5.1. Drivers

5.2. Restraints

5.3. Opportunity

5.4. Trends

6. Global Clinical Trial Packaging Market Analysis and Forecast, By Packaging Type

6.1. Introduction

6.1.1. Market share and Basis Points (BPS) Analysis By Packaging Type

6.1.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections By Product Type

6.2. Market Size (US$ ‘000)and Volume (Mn Units) Forecast By Packaging Type

6.2.1. Syringes

6.2.2. Vials & Ampoules

6.2.3. Blisters

6.2.3.1. Cold Forming

6.2.3.2. Thermoforming

6.2.4. Tubes

6.2.5. Bottles

6.2.6. Bags & Pouches

6.2.7. Sachets

6.2.8. Kits or Packs

6.2.9. Others

6.3. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Packaging Type

6.4. Prominent Trends