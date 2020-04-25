Clinical Trial Management Systems Market: Top Key Market Trends 2019-2024

Latest Report Available at Analytical Research Cognizance, “Clinical Trial Management Systems Market” provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth.



“Market Overview

The clinical trial management systems market was valued at USD 665.90 million in 2017. Although the market has been in its nascent stage for the last five years, it has currently established itself as a mature market in the North American region. Asia-Pacific is still experiencing a high growth rate, when compared to other regions. This is mainly attributed to increasing clinical trials due to the high availability of inexpensive resources and increasing population pool in these regions. Moreover, the increased adoption of clinical trial management systems in the past few years has been a major factor that is contributing to the growth of this market.

Request a sample of Clinical Trial Management Systems Market report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/enquiry-sample/381324

Europe is expected to register a CAGR of 14.12%, as many Europeans regions are still in the process of adopting these systems. Many companies that have developed clinical trial management systems have found a way to integrate with the existing software providers, in order to provide an efficient workflow in clinical trial management.

The increasing innovative technological advancements to curb the increasing costs associated with clinical trials has resulted in the development of the clinical trials management system. Although these systems have not been completely adapted due to various factors, the increasing awareness and the need to cut down additional costs associated with clinical trials are expected to drive the market in the coming years. Increasing R&D and the rise in the number of clinical trials in the Asian region are expected to further contribute to the growth of the market studied, during the forecast period.

Scope of the Report

The clinical trial management systems market (henceforth, referred to as market studied’) is segmented on the basis of delivery mode, components, end user, and type of system. Based on delivery, the market is sub-segmented into web-based clinical trial management system, on-premise clinical trial management system, and cloud-based clinical trial management system. By component, the market is sub-segmented into software, hardware, and services. By end user, the market is sub-segmented into pharmaceuticals, contract research organizations, and other end users. Based on the type, the market is sub-segmented into site-based clinical trial management system and licensed enterprise-based clinical trial management system.

Key Market Trends

Cloud-based Clinical Trial Management Systems sub-segment is Expected to Exhibit Fastest Growth Rate Over the Forecast Period

Most big pharma and biotech companies are now increasingly adopting the cloud-based CTMS (clinical trial management systems). This increased adoption of cloud-based CTMS is because companies do not require to bear huge costs associated with the purchase of servers, and installation and validation of applications, and their maintenance. The new and advanced cloud-based CTMS facilitate the collaboration among the different groups at various sites to coordinate the successful completion of a trial.

BSI (Business Systems Integration AG) provides CTMS solution as a cloud or on-premise solution. Its functionality enhances the clinical trial operations from initial planning, implementation, reporting, patient monitoring, and entire documentation. Though data security is a typical challenge for cloud CTMS solution, most third-party providers have most advanced datacenters that require the users accessing the CTMS from outside company’s firewall to go through the authentication process. All the above factors are expected to contribute to sub-segment’s growth over the forecast period.

North America Captured the Largest Market Share and is Expected to Retain its Dominance

North America dominated the overall clinical trial management systems market, with the United States emerging as the major contributor to the market. Factors, such as increasing R&D investments and rise in the demand for drug development, are aiding the growth of the market studied in the country. R&D budgets of the pharmaceutical companies have also increased in the last few years, owing to the increasing focus on regulating markets, complex molecules, and therapy segments. In the United States, pharmaceutical companies spend more money, time, and energy on R&D than others. According to ClinicalTrials.gov, in 2017, 262,433 clinical trials were carried out worldwide, which increased to 285,679 trials in 2018. Whereas, in the United States, 115,123 studies were carried out. Thus, the rise in clinical trials in the region is expected to increase the demand for clinical trial management systems, which, in turn, is expected to aid the growth of the market studied in the United States, over the forecast period.

Access this report of Clinical Trial Management Systems Market @ http://arcognizance.com/report/clinical-trial-management-systems-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2019-2024

Competitive Landscape

The presence of major market players, such as Bio-Optronics Inc., MedNet Solutions Inc., Oracle, Parexel International Corporation, and IBM, is, in turn, increasing the overall competitive rivalry of the market. Large organizations rely heavily on advertising expenses and branding strategies, collaborations, initiatives or programs at national levels, which promote their product, and thus, get recognized earlier than other brands in the market. With the high prevalence rate of diseases, the intensity of competitive rivalry in the market is increasing over time.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– Report customization as per the client’s requirements

– 3 months of analyst support

Buy The Report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/purchase/381324

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: INTRODUCTION

Chapter Two: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

Chapter Three: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Chapter Four: MARKET DYNAMICS

Chapter Five: MARKET SEGMENTATION

Chapter Six: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Chapter Seven: MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Request a sample of Clinical Trial Management Systems Market report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/enquiry-sample/381324

About Us:

www.arcognizance.com is an initiation in this new era of “analysis @ thought.” We are on a mission to replace the conventional research programs and give way to the latest methods and information for the organizations. We have created this hub of analytical research papers where you can get an access to the latest and the best research papers coming out from some reliable and budding research houses. After the advent of “new analytics””based on the data collection facilities of big data, the face of “”business research facilities”” has changed drastically. With ARC our experts have created a bookshelf where you can check out the research reports that are an outcome of the progression of knowledge in various industry sectors. Alongside you can also check some research papers, market reports, and forecasts that are talking about the “”out of the box””developments in the market.

Contact US:

Name: Analytical research cognizance

Address: 100 Church Street,

8th floor, Manhattan,

New York 10007

Phone: +1 (646) 434-7969 +91 90967 44448

Email: [email protected]

“