Clinical Trial Management System Market 2019 Type, Opportunities, Segmentation, Current Trends, End-Use, Competitive Landscape, Strategies and Worldwide Industry Analysis by 2025

Increase in a number of clinical trials, rising R&D expenditure of pharmaceutical and clinical research industries, and growing adoption of management solutions in clinical trials is majorly driving the demand for Clinical Trial Management System. The system maintains and manages the planning, performing and reporting functions, along with participant contact information, tracking deadlines and milestones involved in the clinical trials.

Clinical Trial Management System

The report covers the factors impacting the market, Porter 5 Forces, Market Share Analysis, Price trend analysis, Product Benchmarking, and company profiles. Clinical Trial Management System Market is segmented based on End Users such as Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology Companies and Healthcare Providers (which include Research Hospitals, Clinics, Academic Medical Centres, Cancer Centres, Body Contouring Devices).

Top Players:

The report profiles the following companies, which includes Oracle, Merge Healthcare, Sparta Systems, BioClinica, Forte Research Systems, Medidata, Bio-Optronics, Parexel, DSG, and Omnicomm.

Regional Analysis:

The report segments the geographies by regions, which include North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific and RoW.

North America is leading the global market with a major contribution from the US. Growing prevalence of chronical diseases, Modernization of healthcare infrastructure, Government Regulations mandating the certification of drugs etc., are driving the growth of the market in this region.

The Asia Pacific is also considered as a major region in the market. The growing medical needs, expanding healthcare industry mainly in China and US are majorly contributing to the growth in this region.

Segmentation:

The global Clinical Trial Management System market is segmented by Type, Application, Delivery Mode, End users, and Component.

By Type, the market is segmented as Site based Clinical Trial Management System and Licensed Enterprise based Clinical Trial Management System. The enterprise-based system takes the lions share taking approximately 70% market share. Specialized services and special in-house clinical trials management capabilities of this system are favoring the overall growth of this segment.

By Application, the market is classified into Patient Management Solutions, Site Management Solutions, Data Management Solutions, and Document Management Solutions.

By component, the market has been segmented into software, hardware, and services. The software segment is occupying the major share in this segment. Ease of use, storage, and compilation of large patient data, increasing application of business intelligence concept in the healthcare industry, advancement of software industries are mainly contributing to the growth of this segment.

The market is further segmented based on the Mode of Delivery such as Web-based, On-premise, and Cloud-based. Web-based is considered as the major in this segment. Cost-effectiveness, Minimised data theft etc., are mainly favoring the growth of this segment.

