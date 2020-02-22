Clinical Trial Imaging Market is growing at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2016 to 2025

Clinical Trial Imaging Market was valued at USD 772.9 Million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 1,294.75 Million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2016 to 2025.

Medical imaging plays an instrumental role in the clinical development of new life science products. The medical imaging industry is in a constant state of flux due to increased investment in medical imaging companies, as well as mergers and acquisitions — adoption of novel imaging technologies to support clinical trials for the pharma, biotech, and medical device industries continues to increase. Imaging data is now used as a primary endpoint in many clinical research studies. The factors driving imaging implementation in clinical trials, the current hurdles to increased adoption, and some of the technologies available to help overcome those challenges.

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increase in investments in R&D Department

1.2 Increase in Pharma and Biotech industries

1.3 High Numbers of CROs

1.4 Emerging Economies in industry

2. Market Restraints

2.1 High cost of instalment

2.2 High cost of Clinical trials

Market Segmentation:

Clinical Trial Imaging Marketis segmented on the basis of:

1. By Modality:

1.1 Computed Tomography

1.2 Magnetic Resonance Imaging

1.3 Ultrasound

1.4 Positron Emission Tomography

1.5 X-Ray

1.6 Echocardiography

1.7 Other Modalities

2. By products and Services:

2.1 Services

2.1.1 Operational Imaging Services

2.1.2 System and Technical Support Services

2.1.3 Trial Design Consulting Services

2.2 Software

3. By End User:

3.1 Pharmaceutical Companies

3.2 Biotechnology Companies

3.3 Medical Device Manufacturers

3.4 Contract Research Organizations

3.5 Academic and Government Research Institutes

3.6 Other End Users

4. By Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

5.5Rest of the World

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Bioclinica, Inc.

2. Parexel International Corporation

3. Icon PLC

4. Biomedical Systems Corporation

5. Biotelemetry, Inc.

6. Cardiovascular Imaging Technologies, LLC

7. Intrinsic Imaging LLC

8. Ixico PLC

9. Radiant Sage LLC

10. Worldcare Clinical, LLC

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION OF GLOBAL CLINICAL TRIAL IMAGING MARKET

1.1 Overview of the Market

1.2 Scope of Report

1.3 Assumptions

2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET INTELLIGENCE

3.1 Data Mining

3.2 Validation

3.3 Primary Interviews

3.4 List of Data Sources

4 GLOBAL CLINICAL TRIAL IMAGING MARKET OUTLOOK

4.1 Overview

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.3 Porters Five Force Model

4.4 Value Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Framework

5 GLOBAL CLINICAL TRIAL IMAGING MARKET, BY MODALITY

5.1 Overview

5.2 Computed Tomography

5.3 Magnetic Resonance Imaging

5.4 Ultrasound

5.5 Positron Emission Tomography

5.6 X-Ray

5.7 Echocardiography

5.8 Other Modalities

6 GLOBAL CLINICAL TRIAL IMAGING MARKET, BY PRODUCTS AND SERVICES

6.1 Overview

6.2 Services

6.2.1 Operational Imaging Services

6.2.2 System and Technical Support Services

6.2.3 Trial Design Consulting Services

6.3 Software

Continued…

